Adele has shared some exciting news about her upcoming album, as she revealed its name in a new Instagram post. The album is titled 30, and is set to be released on 19 November.

And while many of her fans were driven wild by the announcement, some found themselves in tears. The singer made the announcement on her social media channels, and she wrote an emotional message about the process behind the creation of the record. "I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years ago," she started. "Quite the opposite actually.

"I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

She added: "I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again.

"I'd go so far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."

She then went on to praise a friend who helped her through the "most turbulent period" of her life, whether it had been with a bottle of wine, sharing wise advice or just making sure that she was getting out of the house and practicing self-care.

Adele revealed some big news about her album

She ended her post with an emotional reflection, as she penned: "I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is x."

Fans were over the moon with the news, but many found themselves tearing up because of the star's message.

"You about to make us cry," enthused one, while a second added: "Sad Girl Fall let's go," and a third posted: "Y'all better purchase the Kleenex to wipe your tears in advance!!"

The star has been teasing her album a lot over the past few days, and she stunned fans when she released the cover for her new single Easy On Me.

The singer has recently been opening up about her weight loss

She also debuted a new look as the mum-of-one's usual beehive style was missing, with her gorgeous hair cascading over her shoulders but still with the classic Adele volume. Her profile was on display in the black and white picture, showing off her long lashes as she looked down.

"Easy On Me - October 15 - Midnight UK," she captioned the picture, revealing her first single in six years would be released at 4pm PST / 7pm EST on 14 October.

Her album is set to be released on 19 November and only the opening chords of the single had been released, until Saturday when the 33-year-old shared more with fans in a chaotic Instagram Live.

