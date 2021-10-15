Adele leaves fans in awe as she drops first single in six years, Easy On Me Gorgeous!

Adele has dropped her first single in six years, the moody ballad Easy On Me. Released at 4pm PST on 14 October, fans were over the moon to finally hear new music from the British superstar.

"There ain't no gold in this river that I've been washing my hands in forever," the song starts, continuing: "I know there is hope in these waters but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in the silence, baby, let me in."

WATCH: Adele's new single Easy On Me

"Go easy on me, baby, I was still a child," it goes, "didn't get the chance to feel the world around me."

Fans were waiting on the YouTube channels' live stream for hours ahead of time, with one writing: "This song will be a major HIT."

"She’s not only going to break our hearts, but also YouTube and iTunes," joked another.

The black and white video began with Adele in an old property, leaving with her suitcase and a 'sold' sign at the end of the driveway.

In her car are some of her belongings and as well as old music sheets, which fly away in the wind.

As the video turns into color midway through, she sings: "I didn't get the chance to feel the world around me, how no time to chose, what I chose to do," as the camera zooms in on her empty ring finger.

Her album is set to be released on 19 November

The album is for her son, Angelo, and she told British Vogue songwriting was a way for her to answer the questions he has after her divorce from his father.

"My son has had a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for. 'Why can’t you still live together?' I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness," she shared.

"It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal."

Adele had previously shared a snippet with fans

Her album is set to be released on 19 November and only the opening chords of the single had been released, until the 33-year-old shared more with fans in an Instagram Live.

Famous friends and fans including Troye Siven, Alicia Keys, make-up artist Pat McGrath and Kesha all joined the chat and were over the moon to be treated to the exclusive listen as well.

