15 best Christmas crackers for a dreamy table setting this holiday season

Christmas crackers are one of the oldest holiday traditions. As well as completing the perfect Christmas table setting, they add a little fun to the dinner table and sometimes even contain a gift worth keeping (or eating).

While you'll now find a whole range of themed crackers from beauty to gin-filled, we've pulled together all of the more traditional options to shop for this Christmas. With sustainability in mind, some have been created using minimal plastic and recycled materials, plus we've found lots of reusable options to bring out year after year.

From luxury Fortnum & Mason crackers to Marks & Spencer's 'fill your own' and handmade offerings from NotOnTheHighStreet, here are all of the must-have Christmas crackers to get in first and shop now...

Best Christmas crackers for 2021

Fortnum & Mason Christmas crackers

Yuletide Truffle crackers, £120 for six, Fortnum & Mason

These beautiful cream and gold lace Fortnum & Mason crackers contain the ultimate post-dinner treat, Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles. You'll also find a classic joke and paper crown inside, because it's Christmas!

Red Rudolph Christmas crackers, £50 for six, Fortnum & Mason

This fun and festive set of Rudolph Christmas Crackers contains a reindeer mask, a 'Who am I?' game, a festive joke and a paper crown.

Mini Piccadilly crackers, £15 for six, Fortnum & Mason

An ode to the Piccadilly flagship store, these mini Fortnum & Mason crackers open with a burst of confetti - so cute.

Selfridges Christmas crackers

Mixed character Christmas crackers, £36 for six, Selfridges

How amazing are these Nancy & Betty Studio crackers? A favourite of kids and adults alike, they'll add some fun to your table setting.

The Little Green Cracker Company Holly Christmas cracker set, £55 for six, Selfridges

Going for a green or botanical theme? These Holly-printed crackers will complement it perfectly. Made from 100% recycled paper, they each contain a hat, a joke and a gift.

Personalised kraft-paper crackers, £75 for six, Selfridges

Anything personalised always goes down well and these rustic kraft paper crackers are designed to be decorated with the names of your friends and family. They even come with Tony's Chocolonely chocolate.

Marks & Spencer Christmas crackers

Luxury heritage Christmas crackers, £25 for eight, Marks & Spencer

For a very festive set of Christmas crackers, go for Marks & Spencer's classic red and green offering. Inside you'll find a fabric ribbon tie, a gift, a hat, a joke and a game task to complete.

'Fill Your Own' recyclable Christmas crackers for six, £8, Marks & Spencer

Looking for something a little more unique? M&S has 'fill your own' crackers with instructions on how to add your own personal gifts and seal them.

Percy Pig™ recyclable Christmas crackers, £10 for six, Marks & Spencer

Kids (and Percy Pig fans) will love these crackers, which each contain a raffia tie, a Percy Pig puzzle, a hat, a joke and a charade to be performed.

John Lewis Christmas crackers

Advent of Change colourful Christmas crackers, £25.95 for six, John Lewis

Give something back with these Advent of Change crackers. From protecting our oceans to providing food and medicine to those in need, 80% of the proceeds of each pack go straight to worthy causes this Christmas.

Fill your own luxury Christmas crackers, £10 for six, John Lewis

John Lewis also has crackers which can be filled with your own chosen treats. The white and gold design will suit almost every table setting.

Sara Miller robin luxury Christmas crackers, £20 for six, John Lewis

Packaged in festive gold and green and finished with a satin ribbon, these Sara Miller crackers would make a luxe addition to any Christmas dinner.

NotOnTheHighStreet Christmas crackers

Bespoke & Oak personalised Christmas crackers, from £45 for six, NotOnTheHighStreet

Support a smaller business with these beautiful customisable Christmas crackers. They come with handwritten names and you'll find a chocolate coin and silver hat inside.

Woodland reusable Christmas crackers, £14.95 each, NotOnTheHighStreet

These reusable crackers are made from natural linen and embroidered with satin thread. Choose from a holly, mistletoe, robin, reindeer, wreath or tree motif and fill with your own little gifts.

Christmas woodland animal party crackers, £35 for eight, NotOnTheHighStreet

Add a unique touch to your table setting with these woodland animal crackers. Each pack contains eight assorted designs with a paper crown, joke and engraved wooden gift inside.

