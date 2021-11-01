Princess Eugenie makes spooky addition to royal home with husband Jack The Queen's granddaughter got in the Halloween spirit

Even royals celebrate Halloween in style – just look at Princess Eugenie's latest photos for proof.

The Queen's granddaughter shared snaps of her spooky home decorations on her Instagram Stories, revealing she had carved an impressive pumpkin complete with three owl faces. "My 2021 attempt at a scary [pumpkin]," she wrote. Sitting on top of a stone work surface against the backdrop of a brick wall, it's not clear whether the snap was taken at her home, Frogmore Cottage.

However, considering the hard work that went into creating the pumpkin, we imagine Princes Eugenie will be proudly displaying it at the property she shares with her husband Jack Brooksbank and son August.

Eugenie also shared the most adorable glimpse into her baby's first Halloween on Sunday. The proud mum-of-one posted a cute snapshot of little August, who was born in February, crawling across the cream carpets towards the camera with a purple furry monster costume on his back.

The royal's Halloween pumpkin

Eugenie joked in the caption: "At least my little monster is scary…"

The royal couple moved into Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate in November 2020, leaving behind their former home, Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.

The house was formerly made up of five separate properties for those working on the estate, but it was converted into one five-bedroom home in 2019 before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved in. The couple have allowed Eugenie and her family to use their UK base while they are living in Montecito, California.

Eugenie shared a sweet photo of baby August celebrating his first Halloween

Situated in front of an incredible lake and Grade II listed Frogmore House, the property is reported to boast five bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a nursery, formerly for Archie, which is now likely used by August.

The home underwent extensive renovation works before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved in, and it was said that Meghan hired Soho House's interior designer Vicky Charles to decorate the space.

Apparently, Meghan requested that they used vegan and organic paint, in keeping with her largely vegan diet, to keep her son Archie healthy as opposed to using chemical-based products.

