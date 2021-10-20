Princess Eugenie unveils colourful living room – with cute tribute to baby August

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Eugenie rarely shares glimpses inside her home, Frogmore Cottage, where she lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and baby August. But fans got a fresh glimpse inside her living room in a new photo shared by The Anti-Slavery Collective – and it includes a gorgeous tribute to her little boy.

The royal was pictured in a green dress sitting on a cream sofa surrounded by colourful cushions, and among the red fluffy trimmed designs and intricate blue and white patterns was one small green cushion. In white letters, it appeared to feature the message: 'August born in February.' How sweet!

WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares video of baby August inside kitchen

Finishing off the cosy aesthetic was a cream fluffy blanket draped across the back of the sofa and a blue bookshelf featuring the likes of Leonardo da Vinci.

The Anti-Slavery Collective is an initiative Eugenie founded with best friend, Julia de Boinville, in 2017. The caption explained the origins of their friendship and the charity, and it read in part: "We met on the bus on our way to a school trip and knew at once that this was just the beginning of a life-long friendship and adventure!"

The royal showed off her personalised cushion

Princess Eugenie and her husband moved into Frogmore Cottage shortly before their son was born, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allowed them use of the property while they are in the USA in order to accommodate their growing family.

"Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time," a friend previously told HELLO! after the couple moved into the house in November 2020. "It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

Eugenie and Jack are living at Frogmore Cottage, which is situated near Frogmore House

It’s situated in front of an incredible lake and Frogmore House, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted their wedding reception in May 2018 and is listed as a Grade-II building.

Inside, it is reported that there are five bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a nursery, formerly for Archie.

