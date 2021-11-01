Andrea McLean reveals unusual home decorations – and neighbours are confused

Andrea McLean took to social media to proudly show off her latest home decorations, but she revealed they had left her neighbours confused.

PHOTOS: Andrea McLean's home could be a French chateau - see inside

The former Loose Women star shared a video of the unusual pumpkin she had created with the help of her daughter Amy, 14, to celebrate Halloween, which fell on Sunday. Andrea had carved lips and eyes out of one pumpkin to look like a face and placed it on top of another one to make it appear like a person.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Exclusive: At Home with Andrea McLean

For finishing touches, she added two oranges for feet, drew eyelashes around the eyes and placed her brunette hair weave on top. A message on the pumpkin read: "Take a sweetie, sweetie. Now sashay away."

Andrea captioned the video: "OK, I know I am late to the party, but I have become OBSESSED with @rupaulsdragrace - I LOVE IT!! So this year Amy (14) and I decided to do an homage, and yes, I even gave up a hair weave. The neighbourhood kids are confused, but we like it! #happyhalloween #trickortreat @rupaulofficial, @michellevisage."

MORE: The best celebrity Halloween decor and crafts from Stacey Solomon to Reese Witherspoon

READ: Loose Women hosts' dreamy wedding dresses: Nadia Sawalha, Denise Welch and more

The former Loose Women star carved an impressive pumpkin with her daughter Amy

Her neighbours' children may not have appreciated the design, but her followers certainly did. One gushed: "I'm obsessed with it too! Love this!" and a second added: "Love the weave. Looks like my Aunt years ago."

Andrea left Loose Women to focus on her company, This Girl Is On Fire, but she no doubt enjoys spending time at home with her husband Nick Feeney and her children Finlay and Amy. Her beautiful family house is decorated with white shutters, aged antique furniture and mirrored accents, reminiscent of an elegant French chateau.

During the pandemic, Andrea revealed her home office space complete with crystals, candles and a view of her garden. She captioned the post, "Working from home has been all about discovering and embracing our new normal. My ‘desk’ has been a laundry basket pushed against my bedroom window, in the one room I can get peace and quiet during the day away from the rest of the house. I’ve discovered that I love this space, I had never taken the time to sit and enjoy the view."

RELATED: Martin Kemp's wife Shirlie renovates new home – before and after photo

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.