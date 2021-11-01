Martin Kemp's wife Shirlie renovates new home – before and after photo The couple announced the move in October

Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie have recently purchased a Victorian property, and they are in the process of completely renovating their new home.

Sharing their progress with their fans, Shirlie set up her own dedicated home Instagram account, @maisonnumber9, and shared before and after photos of the studio. In the first photo, the blue carpets had been partially ripped up to reveal tiles underneath, while the walls were bare with brackets lying on the floor in the background – the remnants of the former storage cabinets.

The after snap showed the walls had been painted a bright white, but the couple had kept a rustic feel with the wooden beam and cream tiled floors.

Vintage cream mirrors rested against the walls and a large light fitting surrounded by a green garland hung overhead a white table covered in flowers and autumn leaves.

Shirlie shared before and after photos of her studio

Next to a video of the transformation, Shirlie explained that the room won't always look this way in the future. "This is my little studio that will be ever changing for photoshoots but this is how it looks today!" she wrote. Fans were stunned with the new look, writing in the comments section: "Ahh I love seeing new life being brought to old spaces," and: "Yay!!!!! Well Done you two!"

Shirlie announced the exciting news that she had moved into her new home at the end of October, explaining that the renovation process is very sentimental to her.

The stars moved home in October

"Thank you for following my personal page for Home & Garden. Martin & I recently moved to an old Victorian house in need of a lot of work," she told her followers.

"My father was a builder and I learnt a lot from him about transforming houses. I remember as a little girl I would draw house plans and show my dad and ask him if he would build me a house when I get older. Well my love of houses is still there but sadly my dad isn’t here anymore but his spirit will be around as I bring this lovely house back to life #home #victorianhouse #building #interiors #painting #decor #decoratingtips."

The couple often shared glimpses inside their Hertfordshire family home, which the Spandau Ballet star and Pepsi & Shirlie star used to share with their grown-up children Roman and Harley. We can't wait to see more of their new property!

