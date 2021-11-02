Lara Spencer's immaculate kitchen inside Connecticut home is truly astounding It's so clean!

Lara Spencer may be a busy, working mom-of-two but she still somehow finds the time to make her home perfect!

The house-proud GMA host lives in the most beautiful home in Connecticut and her kitchen is so pristine it looks like it belongs in a showroom.

Lara shared a photo on Instagram after she carved pumpkins for Halloween, but there wasn't a seed or tool in sight.

Instead, the TV star's kitchen was picture perfect with clear marble surfaces, and sleek black cabinets.

Lara shares her home with her husband, Richard McVey, and her daughter, Katherine. Her son, Duff, went off to college recently to another state.

She adores her property and regularly gives fans a glimpse inside with her photos on social media.

Lara's kitchen doesn't look lived in

And as if the main house isn't perfect enough, it also has a stunning guest house which she renovated with some very frugal findings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lara explained: "Since it was during quarantine, I had to get very creative with my existing finds from flea markets and thrift stores along the way."

She loves finding a hidden gem for her home and made a name for herself with her hit show Flea Market Flip.

Lara recently showed off her fabulous foyer too

While it's no longer running, she has another show - in addition to her GMA hosting gig - called, Everything But the House.

The show premiered in March 2021 and became a hit with viewers who love watching Lara find treasures in other people's homes.

It recently got renewed for a second season and Lara and her fans were delighted.

