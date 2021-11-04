Cardi B's New York dream mansion could rival a five-star hotel – inside The I Like It singer also has homes in Atlanta and LA

Cardi B already has properties in Atlanta and Los Angeles, but she has created another base for herself, her husband Offset and their daughter Kulture Kiari in New York by purchasing and renovating a new home.

The I Like It hitmaker took to Instagram to give fans a peek inside her luxury mansion, and it's every inch as spacious and beautiful as you'd expect – in fact, it could almost certainly pass as a five-star hotel. Posing inside her vast hallway, Cardi B wrote: "These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing [is] for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY! I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work.

"Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA. Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!! I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish.

Cardi B and Offset's new home in New York

"This is one dream I can cross off…..Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!" We definitely wouldn't turn down the chance to see more!

The picture showed the singer dressed in black trousers and a leopard print jacket and hat as she showed off the sweeping double staircase which had iron railings and white panelled walls. The floors were pale wood and there were several paint pots in the background – the remnants of her recent home renovation.

Famous friends and followers praised the chic space in the comments section. One wrote: "Yes to the tourrrr!!", another added: "Gorgeous Staircase!" and a third remarked: "We love to see it! No ceilings!"

The singer's living room in Atlanta

Another joked: "If this is anything like Atlanta," followed by a mind-blown emoji.

Cardi B and Offset also own a huge mansion in Atlanta worth $5.2million in 2019, as per Zillow. The property covers a total of 22,500sq feet of space, set within six acres of private land, and features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a 1,800-bottle wine cellar, a gun range and an extraordinary infinity pool.

It also boasts an enormous playroom for the children: their daughter, Kulture Kiari, and Offset's three children from previous relationships: Jordan, Kalea Marie and Kody.

Upon moving in, Cardi B shared a video tour inside, including the living room and hallway which, similar to her new house, has triple-height arched ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and regal concrete pillars.

