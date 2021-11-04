Linda Robson's colourful dining room features bold Loose Women tribute

Even when she's not appearing on Loose Women, it seems that Linda Robson still keeps reminders of some of her close friends and co-stars nearby.

In a new snap taken inside the living room of her London home, the TV star revealed she has several sentimental family photos on display. Next to pictures of her grandchildren Betsy and Lila, there is also a black and white photo of the Loose Women cast in their underwear, which was taken back in 2017 to promote body positivity.

Janet Street-Porter, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon, Andrea McLean and more were photographed by Bryan Adams, with the slogan "Look, but don’t retouch".

The empowering photo was positioned on the wall behind Linda next to the shuttered doors. She sat on a black chair at her dining room table which had been covered with a blue patterned tablecloth as she enjoyed a cup of tea and a doughnut.

Linda showed off her colourful dining room

"I’m absolutely cream crackered! I’ve been trying out some eco-friendly cleaning products for our green week @loosewomen. Don’t forget to tune in on Friday to see how I got on! Enjoy your evening! Love Nanny Linda x," she wrote.

Although the room used to follow a neutral colour scheme, Linda has clearly decided to add a splash of colour with lilac paint on the back wall, which has a ledge where she has displayed ornaments and flowers.

The room used to follow a neutral colour scheme

However, previous photos of the kitchen-diner have revealed it used to follow the same monochrome colour palette as the rest of the property, with glossy white cabinets and an American-style double fridge-freezer.

Linda lives in Islington, London with her husband Mark Dunford. The couple have been happily married since 1990 and share two children together: Louis, born in 1992, and Roberta, (known as Bobbie) born in 1996. The Birds of a Feather actress is also a mother to daughter Lauren, her eldest child and mother to her grandkids, from a previous relationship.

Linda has given her followers small glimpses inside her modern house in the past. The star's lounge has a wall-mounted television with a glass media unit below she has also lined with a selection of framed family photos and colourful flowers.

