Former TOWIE star Mark Wright is building his dream house with his wife Michelle Keegan, and they are sharing the progress on their dedicated Instagram page, @WrightyHome.

The radio presenter took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to give the 300,000 followers a progress update in the form of a candid video as he showed his new brother-in-law William Lee-Kemp around. Mark told the fans that it had been a "busy day on site" while filming the front of his epic project. As William smiled and shied away from the camera, Mark exclaimed: "Famous now isn't he? All over the box last night. Jess Wright: The Wedding."

The star was referring to his sister's Spanish wedding day having aired on ITVBe, garnering thousands of viewers who were keen to see Jess and William's romantic day complete with castle venue and three wedding dresses!

The Wright family don't do things by halves, and Mark and Michelle's megamansion will be no exception.

They have taken on a massive project

Last month, the scaffolding and tarpaulin was removed to unveil the front of the mammoth Georgian-esque mansion – and it looks just as impressive as the CGI images that the couple shared online months ago.

While the insides are still taking shape, Michelle and Mark are busy making decisions about the design of the interiors. They often turn to their fans for opinions on colours and textiles as well as recommendations for tradespeople in the local area.

The house plans are epic

TV star Mark even revealed that they are creating a living room area that is "a cinema in terms of sound and visual." They will also have a Hollywood-worthy outdoor space with a pool and loungers.

The couple purchased the original property for £1.3million and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020. One thing is for sure, the finished product will be utterly jaw-dropping!

