Succession star Brian Cox's transatlantic homes are a feast for the eyes – inside

Brian Cox is best known as the head of the Roy family, Logan Roy, on Succession, but he has his own family life outside the public eye. The Scottish actor and his wife Nicole Ansari share several stunning homes with their sons Orson and Torin.

As well as their main family home in Brooklyn, New York, Brian revealed he has another property in Upstate New York and a base in north London. Although Brian has kept the photos of all of his homes to a minimum, he told The Guardian: "I live in Brooklyn, but have a place in Hillsdale on the Massachusetts border in Upstate New York. There, I sit on my deck and take in nature. It’s a tremendous, almost religious experience."

He added that he likes to entertain guests, but joked: "I’ll take guests out, my apartment is so bloody untidy."

Take a look at the rare glimpses Brian and Nicole have shared inside their homes…

Brian Cox's living room

Brian made a virtual appearance on Lorraine from his north London property, showing off a colourful living room. The actor sat on a burnt orange sofa with striped cushions and a geometric print blanket, with framed pastel paintings hanging on the wall behind him.

Nicole shared another photo inside one of their living rooms, revealing a collection of awards, including two BAFTAs and a Golden Globe, on top of their grand fireplace. The reflection of the mirror shows a giant chandelier hanging from the ceiling and built-in shelves displaying ornaments.

Brian Cox's kitchen

Nicole shared a photo of her bold blue kitchen on Instagram as she celebrated finishing the renovation. She created the customised kitchen with the help of her sister, who she said "never got tired giving me an opinion on the hundreds of options of fixtures and colors and sofas and furniture!" White marble worksurfaces and gold taps finished off the interior.

Brian Cox's bedroom

Posing in bed with a new book, Nicole revealed the bedroom has neutral walls, a bed with a grey headboard and a giant picture mounted on the wall.

