Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer reveals heartwarming history of family garden

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer lives at his family home of Althorp House, which is where he and Diana grew up, and he has recently shared a snippet of the grand house's amazing history.

On Sunday, Charles shared a magical image of a huge cedar tree in the misty grounds, also revealing the heartwarming story behind the house's wonderful trees. He wrote: "One of @althorphouse’s cedars of Lebanon - these were mainly planted in the Park at Althorp in the 1830s by my great-great-great grandmother Lavinia Spencer (née Bingham).

"In a letter to her husband she wrote: 'These trees will not look their best until our great-grandchildren’s time.' Selfless forward planning…"

The garden's trees have a special backstory

Fans were amazed by this special story and rushed to the comments section to share their love. One said: "Beautiful picture and a lovely story," and another added: "Spectacular!! Just like all the photos. And the stories of your family history are so worth reading. Thanks so much for sharing it all with us."

One follower even suggested: "Plant more and keep the tradition for your great grandchildren."

Charles has lived here all of his life

Charles often shares images of his idyllic countryside home on his social media channels, much to the delight of his followers. As well as the sprawling grounds, the Earl also shares snapshots from within the walls of the glorious residence.

The beautiful library is a room which many fans are very taken by, and when Charles shared a photograph of it in all its glory, he wrote: "The Library at @althorphouse - to most people, the best room in the place. Despite the grand sweep of its design, it somehow doesn’t feel overbearing. #historichouse #interior #englishflowers."

The library inside the house is incredible

The late Princess Diana grew up at Althorp House until she married the Prince of Wales in 1981. The property, which was previously owned by Princess Diana's father Earl John Spencer, has 90 rooms and 550 acres.

