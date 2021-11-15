11 best Black Friday homeware deals 2021: From M&S to John Lewis & Dunelm

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kitting out your home has never seemed more important than the past year or so, and there's no better time to shop and save some money than the Black Friday sales.

MORE: Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale has dropped - here's what you can buy on sale right now

This year, Black Friday officially falls on 26 November followed by traditional online shopping deals day Cyber Monday on the 29, but plenty of high street and online retailers have begun offering big sales and discounts early, including John Lewis, Oliver Bonas, Very and Amazon. Overwhelmed with where to start? We've rounded up some great deals on furniture, kitchenware, home accessories, smart home tech and more…

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the biggest, busiest shopping days of the year, ranked along with Super Saturday, Amazon Prime Day and newcomer Singles Day. The day, which takes place annually the day after Thanksgiving, the fourth Thursday in November, has its roots in the United States. Historically, shoppers kicked off Christmas shopping the day after Thanksgiving, increasing sales and putting retailers' books firmly in the black.

RELATED: The best Apple Black Friday deals 2021: From AirPods to iPhones, the Apple Watch & more

Our guide to the best Black Friday homeware deals

Whether you want a new sofa in time for Christmas or have your eye on new kitchen appliances to whip up some fabulous holiday meals at home, here is the definitive list of the BEST homeware Black Friday deals. Race you to the sales!

John Lewis Black Friday homeware deals

John Lewis has hundreds of offers across its entire range, including home and furniture, and electricals. Highlights include saving £100 on LG 55-inch OLED TV or £130 off a Samsung fridge freezer and 20% off selected lighting.

John Lewis & Partners + Swoon desk, £450, John Lewis

Amazon Black Friday homeware deals

If you've been looking to purchase smart home technology gadgets and devices, now's the time to do it. In the Black Friday sales, you can buy two Echo Dot for the price of one or get your hands on a eufy wireless home security system for £139.99, down from £229.99.

You can also find up to 35% off Mrs Hinch's fave Shark vacuums and up to 20% off Le Cruseut cookware.

Two Echo Dot smart speakers, £37.98, Amazon

Very Black Friday homeware deals

Save a whopping £200 on a gaming PC and £70 off a Beko washing machine. Plus, there are a range of great deals on air fryers, cookware, ovens, TVs and more.

Sheepskin wool rug, was £59.99 NOW £47.99, Very

eBay Black Friday homeware deals

Bargain hunters' favourite eBay is offering up to 20% off sofas, chairs, vacuums, mattresses and more from now through Black Friday.

Rupert green velvet sofa, was £755.99 NOW £642.59, eBay

SHOP NOW

RELATED: 40 Black Friday 2021 fashion deals you need to know about

Marks & Spencer homeware deals

While it's not strictly a Black Friday sale, M&S is offering 30% off made-to-measure curtains to help you get a good nights' sleep in the run up to Christmas. And it's worth keeping an eye on the lighting, kitchenware and bedding sections which often have discounts this time of year.

The White Company Black Friday homeware deals

Bag yourself some fresh new bedding at up to 50% off in The White Company's sale section, as well as some essential home accessories such as bathmats and oven mits for up to 40% off.

Striped quilt was £260 NOW £182, The White Company

SHOP NOW

Harvey Nichols Black Friday homeware deals

While luxury retailer Harvey Nichols hasn't unveiled any official homeware deals for Black Friday, they are currently offering discounts on selections in food and wine – with typically stylish wine glasses, truffles and eco-friendly water flasks among the deals.

SHOP HARVEY NICHOLS NOW

Anya Smells! candle, was £150 NOW £120, Harvey Nichols

SHOP NOW

Oliver Bonas Black Friday homeware deals

As part of a pre-Black Friday clearance, Oliver Bonas is offering an extra 20% off sale items, such as plant pots, wardrobe organisers and lampshades.

SHOP OLIVER BONAS NOW

Table lamp, was £39.50 NOW £27.50, Oliver Bonas

Wayfair Black Friday homeware deals

Wayfair's Black Friday pre-sale starts on 19 November – expect everything from rugs and wardrobes to cushions and art. In the meantime, the November sale section has some great deals, including 42% off a canvas painting.

Canvas painting, was £64.99 NOW £37.99, Wayfair

H&M Home Black Friday homeware deals

H&M fans can shop coffee tables, rugs and lights in the home sale section until the Black Friday sale launches. And with their covetable collection of H&M Home Christmas decorations and on-trend home accessories available, what are you waiting for?!

RELATED: Kate Middleton must-have Superga trainers are up to 60% off right now

AO Black Friday homeware deals

You'll find discounts on hundreds of items, from 20% off a Hotpoint washing machine to 53% off De'Longhi coffee machines, which are £429 reduced from £929.

De'Longhi Dinamica coffee machine was £929 NOW £429, AO

READ: Kitchenware Black Friday deals 2021: From Le Cresuet to Ninja, KitchenAid & more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.