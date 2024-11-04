The best Amazon Black Friday deals to expect - by someone who shops Amazon for a living

Black Friday week is in sight - and Amazon should be your first port of call. The online shopping giant has incredible discounts across the site in all categories on hundreds of items, and some of the discounts have already started. I've been shopping Amazon for the past four years for HELLO! and I've got all the details. Here’s everything you need to know...
- Top beauty buy: Weleda Skin Food, 34% off
- Coffee machine deal: Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine, 38% off
- The amazing AI-powered: Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush, 46% off
- Skincare saviour: Elizabeth Arden Eight-Hour Cream Skin Protectant, 43% off
- Hair tool deal:Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener, 63% off
When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?
The official Black Friday 2023 date is Friday, 29 November - and the deals keep on going until the end of 3 December, when Cyber Monday comes to an end.
What do people buy on Amazon during Black Friday?
There’ll be hundreds of deals in all categories across the site, with new discounts dropping on the hour. Amazon will certainly offer some of their lowest prices of the year on a range of top brands including Ninja, Braun, ghd and many more. It's a great time to shop Amazon Devices - in the past we've had up to 57% off products including the Echo Pop and Echo Show 5, the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro Tablets, Fire TV Omni QLED Series, eero devices and Kindle Scribe.
Last year we had up to 30% on appliances from Bosch, Hoover, Midea, Samsung, and more. In the homes section last year we saved on a selection of brands including Tefal, Vileda, SodaStream, and more. And there were huge price drops on Lighting and Home Décor products from Philips Hue, Yankee Candle, and more.
Beauty fans can also grab a bargain - if last year is anything to go on we can expect 60% on fragrances for men and women including Calvin Klein, Vera Wang, and Ghost and up to 55% on skincare from L’Oréal Paris, CeraVe, and Olay.
The Amazon Black Friday 2024 deals to shop now
We’ve included the best deals that are already available below, and I'll update this list regularly, so make sure you bookmark and keep checking back. You can also shop the full range of Amazon Black Friday 2024 UK offers on their dedicated hub. US customers can see the deals here.
How we chose the best Amazon Black Friday deals
- Personal experience: I’ve been shopping Amazon for a living for HELLO! Online for the past four years, so I know a good deal when I see one. I price check against multiple retailers and search high and low for the best discounts.
- Trusted products: Where possible, we included products tried and tested by the HELLO! Online team - and we only recommend something if we love it.
- Ratings: Where we couldn’t personally test the products ourselves, we focused on ratings from Amazon-verified shoppers - only including sale items that had been consistently rated highly for quality and value for money. All of the products had a star rating of 4.5 out of 5 and above. For more information on how star ratings are calculated, please see below.
How Are Amazon Product Star Ratings Calculated?
It’s more than a simple average of customer ratings - Amazon calculates this using machine-learned models, which take into account factors such as how recent the rating or review is and verified purchase status. (This is when Amazon has confirmed that the reviewer bought the item on Amazon and paid a price available to most Amazon shoppers) Amazon’s rating system continues to learn and improve over time, so you can be sure that the rating is up-to-date and accurate.
Editor Verdict: What to shop on Amazon during Black Friday?
The choices are endless on Amazon during Black Friday so I highly recommend that you prepare a wish list so you can tick off your desired items and avoid making impulse purchases.
Black Friday is a great time to pick up Amazon own brand products like Echo Dots or Kindles, so it's definitely worth having those on your list, or popular household appliances and kitchen items like Ninja Air Fryers or a Shark vacuum.
Personally, I use Black Friday to stock up on my favourite beauty items at a cut price, like Weleda Skin Food. I'm a recent convert to Elizabeth Arden Eight-Hour cream so will certainly be stocking up on that, and the TikTok-apprived CosRx Snail serum too.