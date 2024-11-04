The best Amazon Black Friday deals to expect - by someone who shops Amazon for a living

Black Friday week is in sight - and Amazon should be your first port of call. The online shopping giant has incredible discounts across the site in all categories on hundreds of items, and some of the discounts have already started. I've been shopping Amazon for the past four years for HELLO! and I've got all the details. Here’s everything you need to know...

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

The official Black Friday 2023 date is Friday, 29 November - and the deals keep on going until the end of 3 December, when Cyber Monday comes to an end.

What do people buy on Amazon during Black Friday?

There’ll be hundreds of deals in all categories across the site, with new discounts dropping on the hour. Amazon will certainly offer some of their lowest prices of the year on a range of top brands including Ninja, Braun, ghd and many more. It's a great time to shop Amazon Devices - in the past we've had up to 57% off products including the Echo Pop and Echo Show 5, the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro Tablets, Fire TV Omni QLED Series, eero devices and Kindle Scribe.

Last year we had up to 30% on appliances from Bosch, Hoover, Midea, Samsung, and more. In the homes section last year we saved on a selection of brands including Tefal, Vileda, SodaStream, and more. And there were huge price drops on Lighting and Home Décor products from Philips Hue, Yankee Candle, and more.

Beauty fans can also grab a bargain - if last year is anything to go on we can expect 60% on fragrances for men and women including Calvin Klein, Vera Wang, and Ghost and up to 55% on skincare from L’Oréal Paris, CeraVe, and Olay.

The Amazon Black Friday 2024 deals to shop now

We’ve included the best deals that are already available below, and I'll update this list regularly, so make sure you bookmark and keep checking back. You can also shop the full range of Amazon Black Friday 2024 UK offers on their dedicated hub. US customers can see the deals here.

Weleda Skin Food Victoria Beckham and Hailey Bieber are both big fans of Weleda Skin Food, and it's already discounted ahead of Black Friday. A blend of gentle viola tricolor, calendula and chamomile, in a rich base of pure plant oils, it's great for giving skin a real glow. Several of the HELLO! team agree - check out the full review here.



Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine © Nespresso The Black Friday sales are a great time to pick up new coffee machine. You can get top discount on one of Nespresso’s best machines in the early Amazon Black Friday sale. It’s a trending product, with over 1k bought in the last month. It allows you to create personalised cafe-style quality coffees at home, it has a three-second heat-up time, eight texture levels and 11 milk temperature settings. Amazing



Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush Another big-ticket item you can save big on During Black Friday? An electric toothbrush. This Oral-B iO4 model is a hugely popular product on Amazon, with over 600 being bought in the last month alone - and features four cleaning modes, a pressure sensor and an Oral-B app that tracks how and where you brush your teeth. Customers noticed healthier gums within one week of use.



Elizabeth Arden Eight-Hour Cream Skin Protectant Fleur loves Eight Hour Cream by Elizabeth Arden After so many people singing the praises of Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream is, I finally got some. If it's good enough for Reese Witherspoon, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Prince Harry I'm game! I'm happy to report that it's amazing and now has become my all-purpose lip salve, skin soother and moisturiser - my husband even steals it! It's back at a reduced price in the run-up to Black Friday at Amazon, so I'm adding to basket.



Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener © Remington Hair tools are always a good buy during Black Friday and these Remington hair straighteners are no exception. They're great for the price - they use advanced ceramic plates infused with Moroccan Argan Oil and Vitamin E to leave your hair super soft and shiny while styling.



Hisense 65 Inch 144Hz Mini-LED Smart TV © Hisense If you’re in the market for a new Smart TV, definitely snap one up in the Black Friday sales. This Hisense one is already on offer and the saving is impressive. It’s a brand-new, top-of-the-range model with 4k Ultra HD, gaming features and all the Smart TV features you’d want, including hands-free voice control and built-in Alexa.



How we chose the best Amazon Black Friday deals

Personal experience: I’ve been shopping Amazon for a living for HELLO! Online for the past four years, so I know a good deal when I see one. I price check against multiple retailers and search high and low for the best discounts.

Where possible, we included products tried and tested by the Online team - and we only recommend something if we love it. Ratings: Where we couldn’t personally test the products ourselves, we focused on ratings from Amazon-verified shoppers - only including sale items that had been consistently rated highly for quality and value for money. All of the products had a star rating of 4.5 out of 5 and above. For more information on how star ratings are calculated, please see below.

How Are Amazon Product Star Ratings Calculated?

It’s more than a simple average of customer ratings - Amazon calculates this using machine-learned models, which take into account factors such as how recent the rating or review is and verified purchase status. (This is when Amazon has confirmed that the reviewer bought the item on Amazon and paid a price available to most Amazon shoppers) Amazon’s rating system continues to learn and improve over time, so you can be sure that the rating is up-to-date and accurate.

Editor Verdict: What to shop on Amazon during Black Friday?

The choices are endless on Amazon during Black Friday so I highly recommend that you prepare a wish list so you can tick off your desired items and avoid making impulse purchases.

Black Friday is a great time to pick up Amazon own brand products like Echo Dots or Kindles, so it's definitely worth having those on your list, or popular household appliances and kitchen items like Ninja Air Fryers or a Shark vacuum.

Personally, I use Black Friday to stock up on my favourite beauty items at a cut price, like Weleda Skin Food. I'm a recent convert to Elizabeth Arden Eight-Hour cream so will certainly be stocking up on that, and the TikTok-apprived CosRx Snail serum too.