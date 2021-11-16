We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden has unveiled a quirky home addition that's as bright and fun as her personality – and it's going straight on our Christmas list.

SEE: 13 celebrities with amazing home bars

The radio presenter has released a brand new BundleBerry collection with QVC and it features a selection of neon signs, one of which she beautifully showcased with a post on her Instagram feed on Sunday. Amanda looked ready to party in a shimmering sequin dress as she posed up against her sofa with a 'disco' sign proudly displayed behind her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Amanda Holden nail a hair flick

The post received over 21,000 likes and comments flooded in to praise Amanda's dressed up look and her collection. One user wrote: "I ordered one yesterday," and another added: "Such a gorgeous disco diva."

You can choose from 'bar', 'on air', 'love', 'disco' and 'home' signs – and each one has been specifically designed in an eye-catching colour combo.

The star was ready to party

SEE: Amanda Holden shimmies in glittery outfit during girls' weekend in Paris

SHOP: 24 wow-worthy neon signs for your home this summer, from slogans to custom designs

It's already got five stars from lucky customers who've got their hands on one. One wrote: "I adore this Neon Light, I ordered it in the 'love' option. It is beautifully made and a perfect size, so bright and gorgeous when lit up. I would highly recommend you getting one. Thank you Amanda and QVC xx."

We're already eyeing them up for our Zoom backdrops and they also make perfect Christmas presents.

BundleBerry by Amanda Holden Neon Style LED Light, £41.98, QVC

Amanda's beautiful range with QVC also includes a gold bar cart (yes please) and flameless candles which can be controlled by remote. We're sure these fabulous additions look incredible in Amanda's stunning home bar.

We adore Amanda's home bar

Fans have had a look into this space before when she was pictured enjoying a gin and tonic during the pandemic. The snap revealed a decadent black island with matching tall black velvet stools, and a serving area with a large mirror spanning one wall. For lighting, the bar is overhung with an architectural selection of glass globe pendants. So chic.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.