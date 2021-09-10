We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In August, Amanda Holden dropped the first trailer for her brand-new show, The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle, which sees her beloved 'nan' move into her family home along with her husband Chris Hughes and two daughters.

In an updated clip released by E4, the cameras were rolling inside of Amanda's palatial home, and as the star was polishing champagne flutes ready for a dinner party with famous faces, fans could see her surprisingly modest work-from-home set-up.

Amanda unveiled her work-from-home area

In the corner of Amanda's beautifully modern kitchen there is a wooden desk with two drawers and on top of the desk is a computer and black lamp. The area has been styled with two pieces of artwork on the wall and a bookcase filled with reading material.

The cosy corner is the perfect place to answer morning emails with a coffee in hand, and we love the way Amanda has blended it seamlessly into the décor of the room.

In the clip, Amanda says: "Getting my nan to move in with me will be one of the best decisions I've ever made."

Other areas of her stunning Surrey home which fans will be treated to a look at are the pristine guest bedroom, the epic house extension with beautiful doors and the ultra-modern lounge with a huge sofa.

Although Amanda is house proud, she is sure not to make her place a show home so that husband Chris Hughes and daughters Lexi and Hollie can feel relaxed. Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."

The family also have a country retreat in the Cotswolds which is a traditional thatched cottage and inside there are wooden beams, exposed bricks and rustic décor. Luxury has been added in Amanda's bedroom though, with a decadent chrome bed and lavish furnishings.

