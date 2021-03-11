We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden launched her first Bundleberry homeware line with QVC back in 2017, and four years later, the collection is thriving.

The Britain's Got Talent judge's SS21 drop covers both home and garden, complete with bits that she has in her very own house with her husband, Chris Hughes and their daughters, Lexi and Hollie. The best bit? Each buy is super affordable, while Amanda has also shared her tips for styling them. Here are the five things to shop before they sell out…

1. Galvanised trunks

Set of 3 trunks, £84.96,

Amanda's iconic trunks were a hit the first time around, and now she has updated them to have a galvanised finish. She added: "During the past year, we've all tried to improve our homes and outside space, and these trunks are a welcome addition to any patio, balcony or garden."

2. Faux plants

Windowsill planter, £49,

Amanda confessed that while she's not so good with real house plants, she has invested in faux house plants to "soften stark walls" and "brighten up dark corners". "They will keep looking healthy and colourful all year round," she explained.

3. Faux living walls

Botanical living wall, £57,

One of the biggest sell-outs of her past collections, Amanda has reimagined her faux living walls into various different plant species. She recommends using them to cover bare walls, or in areas where it's hard to grow any plants.

4. Light up lamps

Neon word lamp, £30,

The new collection features three types of light up lamps which Amanda says have been inspired by a "huge neon sign" in her house. They're battery-operated, meaning there won't be any messy leads, and can also be taken outside for what Amanda advises: "a candle-lit supper".

5. Rattan mirrors

Rattan mirror, £96,

An extension on a past collection favourite, the bamboo mirror, is this rattan design. Amanda says this new iteration will "look gorgeous anywhere from your downstairs loo to your bedroom"!

