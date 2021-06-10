Amanda Holden's home tidying gurus the Style Sisters share top tips - exclusive

Celebrity mansions often come with vast walk-in wardrobes and huge kitchen pantries, and what you may not realise is many of these spaces are expertly tidied by professional organisers. The Style Sisters have transformed the homes of Amanda Holden, Rochelle Humes, Vogue Williams, Stacey Solomon and more!

Now, they’ve released a book to help you with your home organising, and launched a beautiful range with ManoMano. We've managed to drag them away from the label maker to answer HELLO!’s burning questions...

How did you help Amanda Holden with her playroom?

The key change when we transformed Amanda Holden’s playroom was creating zones for the children – we had an arts and crafts zone and a little sewing area. We wanted to ensure they had room to play in the space as well, so rather than things being tucked away and them having to drag it out, we made it, so they were easily accessible and easy to play within that zone.

Do you know what Amanda was most impressed by?

She was most impressed by the Barbie drawers; she loved it and spoke about it on Heart Radio! We think it is so easy for them to now see each doll rather than being thrown into one container basket and having to rummage through them all.

Do you know if Amanda has kept up the organisation?

Yes, Amanda has kept up the organisation, and we’re very impressed! We were back there a few weeks ago for a little refresh and everything was still in its place. Other than the children having more toys now from Christmas and birthdays and just having a general refresh, everything was still in place, the system we put in place works.

What has been your favourite celebrity project to work on?

Our favourite celebrity project that we’ve worked on has to be Rochelle and Marvin Humes’ playroom. The fact that we were able to design something so beautiful – it is not often you get to design a playroom of that size and really push the boundaries with the design, with the large stage and the giant cupboards. It was a really good one for us and we loved obviously organising it afterwards too.

The Style Sisters worked on Rochelle Humes' epic playroom

Which celebrity home was the biggest challenge to organise?

To be honest with you, each home that we organise, celebrity or not, comes with its own set of challenges because every space is unique. The biggest thing for us is thinking, you know, 'what you are walking into' - and then sometimes it can be a can of worms and there is a lot more.

What can readers expect from your book?

From our book you can expect to hear about our journey, how we got started, some funny client stories, how-to guides, hacks and just a really good bit of knowledge on how to organise and style your home. We have got everything laid out for you in this book and it's broken down into really easy steps on how you can tackle each room in the house to get organised as well as looking stylish.

You've launched a range with ManoMano – what's your favourite piece?

Our favourite piece from the ManoMano collection has to be the statement wardrobe and chest of drawers. We love that obviously they hold lots of storage, they look super stylish, and they can be the key pieces in that room to make a really big impact. They’re just a bit different, unique and they’re just really beautiful.

The ManoMano range has chic storage solutions

What are your top tips for organising on a budget?

Categorise and contain – it doesn't cost any money to do. Detox what is no longer serving you so that you make space. Then use containers that you have around the home – old shoeboxes, or you can pick up containers and baskets inexpensively from places like IKEA or Poundland - and group like-minded items together and contain them in their little baskets.

Look for pieces of furniture that are two in one from ManoMano - for instance, a bed with underbed storage, so rather than buying two separate pieces of furniture you only have to purchase one and this also takes up less space.

Are there any A-list homes you’d love to organise?

Maybe one of The Spice Girls as we were HUGE fans! Or Britney Spears?

This tidying duo love getting stuck into A-list homes

You helped Stacey Solomon transform her wardrobe and now she’s an organisational queen – how do you feel when your passion rubs off on people?

We are so happy that we could have such a positive impact on Stacey and that she now has the title of ‘Organisational Queen’. It makes us really proud that we’ve inspired her.

What’s the most unexpected thing you’ve found inside a celebrity home?

The most unusual thing isn’t safe for publication! We can tell you we found breast implants in a pantry once. And dead animal ashes in a wardrobe!

