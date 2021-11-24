Chrishell Stause's $3.3m love nest with Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim following divorce The Selling Sunset star purchased the property in June

Chrishell Stause's new house would make Selling Sunset fans proud! In fact, viewers can expect to see more of her Los Angeles property on season four of the TV show.

The Days of Our Lives star – who is dating Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim – was living in a one-bedroom apartment following her split from her ex-husband Justin Hartley. Chrishell reportedly purchased her four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom Hollywood Hills home for $3.3 million.

The 40-year-old actress announced the exciting news to her Instagram fans in June and revealed she acted as her own agent for the transaction. Luckily, she has since shared some photos of the 3,300 square feet home, complete with modern interiors and a swimming pool – take a look.

Chrishell Stause's garden

"New house. Who dis? #dreamhome #homeowner #AHHHHHHH," Chrishell wrote as she posed next to her heated outdoor swimming pool. White floors surround the pool, with large potted plants at the back of the garden and breathtaking views of the hills.

White loungers and large modern chairs with cream cushions offer the star a place to relax in the sunshine.

As she hosted a housewarming party with her friends, she posed for a photo with the modern exterior in the background. She captioned the snaps: "Had the most AMAZING time celebrating my new house with the BEST friends!!! Big moment for me and I am SO lucky with who I get to celebrate with!"

According to the New York Post, Chrishell also has a cabana and two outdoor fireplaces.

Chrishell Stause's living room

The glass doors in her living area open up to the garden to provide the perfect entertaining space. The open-plan room is decorated with oak flooring a white sofa and two grey armchairs facing towards a wall-mounted TV.

A cream carpet and black coffee table sat in the middle of the space, while large indoor plants, a small dining table and a pink neon sign finished off the space.

Chrishell Stause's kitchen

Chrishell's home boasts a chef’s kitchen which she showed off in a glam video. It features black cupboards, white work surfaces and silver Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, as well as a large American fridge-freezer.

Chrishell Stause's bedroom

Chrishell was pictured in one of the bedrooms, which features the same neutral decor as the rest of the home. It has cream walls and a white headboard with crystal lights hanging above the grey and wooden side tables on either side of the bed.

