Louise Minchin's rarely pictured husband debuts bright blue sofa at private home

Louise Minchin's rarely seen husband Dave has unveiled a bright blue sofa at their private home in Chester.

MORE: Dan Walker reacts after Louise Minchin kept I'm A Celebrity stint a secret from him

The former BBC Breakfast presenter's partner shared a hilarious snap on Instagram on Tuesday, of his look of horror while watching the I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here trials. Dave was sat on a vibrant blue velour sofa in a cream-coloured room – and it looks like their dog Ruby was also enjoying the comfort of the settee. The snug space has wooden flooring and beige floral curtains.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin is surprised by her husband live on TV

However, this is a completely different sofa to the muted grey one we've seen Louise relaxing on before. Perhaps indicating that there's a second sitting room in their home where the family likes to chill and watch TV.

Louise's husband Dave shared a look inside the family home

The post read: "Husband Dave and Ruby watching last night's trial Well done @snoochieshy We can’t wait to see their faces when it’s Louise’s turn. You can vote for Louise now on the @imacelebrity app‼️"

SEE: Inside Wayne and Frankie Bridge's jaw-dropping family home in Surrey

READ: I'm A Celeb's Louise Minchin announces huge news for cancer community

Fans loved the candid snap with one writing: "Cracking pic of their reaction," and "Not sure which of them looks more scared [laughing face emojis]."

Their gorgeous lounge has a vintage feel

Louise and Dave's main lounge has a vintage vibe with real fire, Parquet flooring and intricate coving. The room also benefits from large windows offering up views across the countryside location.

The couple share their gorgeous home with their two daughters Mia and Scarlett.

We're sure Louise will be even more grateful for her warm and inviting home after her stint in the I'm A Celeb castle where the conditions are far from cosy.

Louise also has a pristine garden at her Chester home

The TV presenter purchased her countryside home originally her job at the BBC. The whole family moved from London to after BBC Breakfast relocated to a studio in Salford in 2012.

Speaking to Cheshire Life, about the place she lives in, Louise said: "Cheshire could not be more different for us. We're surrounded by countryside and people are completely different. We have been welcomed with open arms by the locals. The first day I arrived, someone knocked on my door and invited me to the pub. That was absolutely brilliant, so welcoming and it already feels like we have a support network here. It has been wonderful."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.