Hoda Kotb reveals breathtaking view from New York apartment with lunar eclipse video Did you catch the lunar eclipse?

The Today Show star Hoda Kotb shared breathtaking views from her New York apartment on Friday.

The TV host took to social media to share a video of the lunar eclipse, captioning her post: "Woke up and saw this! Wow! Just wow. Lunar eclipse."

She added: "As Anne Lamott says 'God is such a showoff'."

The video panned from the bottom of her window up to the night sky, showing off the stunning view the mom-of-two has from her Upper Manhattan apartment where she lives with her fiance Joel Schiffman and their two young daughters Haley Joy, three, and one-year-old Hope Catherine.

"What a beautiful view. Hoda, thank you for sharing it with us," commented one fan, as another added: "Such a wonderful treat to experience this in our lifetime."

Lunar eclipses occur when Earth's shadow blocks the sun's light, which otherwise reflects off the moon. The eclipse on Friday was a partial eclipse, and the event was visible across most of the globe, peaking at around 4am EST. The next total lunar eclipse, which can turn the moon a dark red color, will occur between 15 and 16 May 2022, with a second total lunar eclipse following on 8 November 2022.

Hoda has two New York homes

The Manhattan home has a spacious open-plan living room and kitchen which makes for a welcoming and vibrant hub of the house.

It is decorated with a muted cream colour scheme, while rustic wooden kitchen cupboards and a soft linen couch with matching cushions create a comfortable and cosy feel.

Hoda has also displayed various paintings and drawings by her children on the fridge-freezer.

Hoda and Joel were due to get married in the summer but have yet to tie the knot

The star also owns a four-bedroom waterfront home in Long Island, where she spends a lot of her downtime with her family.

The beautiful home features a huge backyard, with stone pavement and a decorative trellis, allowing for maximum privacy.

