Amanda Holden reveals luxe Christmas decorations at Surrey mansion

There's still one week to go before December, but it looks as though Amanda Holden has already begun the countdown to Christmas at home with her husband Chris Hughes and daughters Lexi and Hollie.

Getting stuck into the festive spirit, the Heart Radio star took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her stunning Christmas tree, with her long-haired cat relaxing underneath. It was resting on a green velvet cover with gold embroidery, while the tree was elegantly decorated with white lights, white iridescent baubles and red reindeer decorations.

Amanda's tree appears to be a miniature one that she has positioned on top of a table – so no wonder her pet cat has chosen the private, quiet location for a nap!

During a panel to promote her JD Williams collection with Davina McCall, she recently revealed that she normally has two Christmas trees at home – one that she decorates and another she leaves to her children to put together.

This year, she plans to be in the Caribbean for the holidays but she told attendees that she will have a "fake" Christmas with her relatives, too. So no doubt she will want her two family homes to be beautifully decorated.

The Britain's Got Talent star's main base in Surrey boasts fairly modern, colourful interiors, with a home bar, an impressive surround sound system in her living room and a music area complete with drum kit, grand piano and guitars.

The family have two homes - one in London (pictured) and another in the Cotswolds

Amanda also has a second home in the Cotswolds which is packed with rustic charm and is normally home to an impressive festive doorway display.

While both properties are beautifully put together, Amanda has previously revealed that it is important that their London home doesn't feel like "a show home". Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."

