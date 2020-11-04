Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn's housemate will shock you all Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn let MTV Cribs into her home

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn surprised MTV Cribs viewers when she showed off her LA home – where she keeps a tiger in the back garden. Real estate agent Christine then confessed it was due to safety reasons that she is keeping a real-life tiger as a pet.

She shares her home with husband Christian Richard, who she married in December 2019. Throughout the duration of Selling Sunset, Christine's home was used for filming – which is why she feels uneasy and has concerns about safety. She revealed to the Daily Star: "When we are away, we take extra precautions. The death threats I had were terrifying."

But the security does not stop there – as well as the live tiger, Christine and Christian have a team of dogs and armed guards surrounding the condo.

Her incredible house in Los Angeles is, of course, every inch as spectacular as you would expect from a star who works with million-dollar properties and is famed for her eccentric fashion sense.

Christine was thrilled to show off her luxury home

A common theme throughout the luxurious pad is black as it is her favourite colour – she even sported a black wedding dress for her 2019 nuptials.

Looking in her fridge, the only food the MTV Cribs viewers could see were a few grapes stashed in the bottom drawer – but there was plenty of wine on show! The bottled water chilling in the fridge she confessed is for her two dogs.

Christine revealed she doesn't like entertaining at her home

Despite having a vast mansion, the star only has two dining room chairs at her table – but she revealed that's because "it's the perfect excuse not to have guests over".

When quizzed about the authenticity of the show Selling Sunset by This Morning presenters Phil and Holly, Christine paused for thought and did confess to hearing "rumours".

