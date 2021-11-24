Amy Robach's Thanksgiving destination is cozier than you could possibly imagine - see inside the luxury home She's taking a well-deserved break from GMA

There's no place like home for the holidays, so it's lucky Amy Robach has her pick of perfect properties.

The Good Morning America host has some gorgeous pieces of real estate and she's left the GMA studios to celebrate in one of them.

MORE: Amy Robach takes the plunge in daring ocean adventure away from GMA studios

Amy shared snapshots of her Thanksgiving preparations with friends and family on Instagram and one look at her luxury lodge and you'll be wishing you were there.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach shows off her incredible healthy cooking skills - and her amazing kitchen

The star and her husband, Andrew Shue, escaped the hustle and bustle of New York City to take a trip to the Hudson Valley where they own a second home.

It's in stark contrast to their modern, sleek home in the Big Apple, and appears to have everything you could hope for to make the holidays magical.

MORE: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue announce news fans have been waiting for

PHOTOS: Good Morning America stars' private homes revealed

Amy shared a selection of photos from inside her home, complete with its high wooden beams and log cabin asthetic.

Amy was getting into the holiday spirit

In the images, Amy and her friends were raising a glass and beaming for the camera.

She wrote: "Getting into the holiday spirit," and shared an additional selfie shopping in Homegoods.

Amy has just returned from her epic adventure in Antarctica and will be looking forward to some downtime over Thanksgiving.

MORE: Amy Robach wows in tiny bikini inside lavish kitchen in New York home

Before she departed on her GMA mission, she promoted a good cause with her lookalike mother, Joanie. The pair took part in a bake-a-thon for the charity, No Kid Hungry, on 13 November ahead of the holidays.

Amy and Andrew recently released their first children's book

The four-hour long event was live-streamed and brought celebrities together to raise awareness and money for the national campaign to end childhood hunger.

As a mother herself, the project is close to her heart. She and Andrew have five children together and often talk about their beautiful blended family.

The couple even wrote a children's book, Better Together, illustrating the challenges and joys of bringing two families together.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.