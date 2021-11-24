Pregnant Sam Faiers' immaculate £2.25million home where she'll raise three kids The Mummy Diaries star is set to expand her family

Sam Faiers and her partner Paul Knightley live in a stunning home in Surrey with their two children, Paul and Rosie, and they are set to welcome another baby.

The Mummy Diaries star announced the exciting news that they are expecting a third child with a photo of her kids kissing her baby bump, writing: "Soon to be a family of 5. We have a spring baby on the way. We’re so happy and feeling blessed."

In April 2020, the family moved from Hertfordshire to their £2.25million Surrey home, which the couple are reportedly paying £7,000 per month to rent. Complete with five bedrooms and five en-suite bathrooms, it's big enough for every member of the family to have their own private area!

See inside Sam, Paul and their young brood's modern, picture-perfect house...

Sam Faiers' garden

The family have a hot tub from Lay-Z-Spa in the garden, where Paul and Rosie are often pictured splashing around.

Sam Faiers' kitchen

The huge kitchen is designed with minimalist white cupboards with grey frames, and grey tiled flooring. There is also a central island, and spotlights and stainless steel appliances including an American-style fridge, toaster and kettle add to the contemporary aesthetic.

Another photo of Sam in the kitchen gave fans a better look at the island, which has grey marble side panels.

Sam Faiers' living room

The kitchen and dining area is open-plan alongside a living area, furnished with a large cloud-like white sofa.

The living space also has a skylight, and a flatscreen television built into one wall, above an electric glass-front fireplace.

Sam recently showed off her new grey corner sofa from Snug that perfectly tied in with her rug. A dining table and floor-to-ceiling glass windows were visible in the background.

Sam Faiers' daughter's bedroom

Rosie has her own pink-themed bedroom, complete with an LED light that reads her name, and several toys. Sam also installed a pink Christmas tree for Rosie during the festive period, which they decorated together.

A different image revealed an off-white cot bed with a matching toy chest, and a pink dolls house.

Sam Faiers' son's bedroom

Sam's son Paul, meanwhile, has a treehouse style bed, complete with slide and ladder.

Sam Faiers' bedroom

Sam and Paul's bedroom is furnished with a king-sized bed with a brown suede button-back headboard and a silver mirrored frame. Two Perspex bedside tables are positioned at either side.

Sam Faiers' hallway

The same high-shine grey flooring seen in the kitchen area continues into the hallway, while there is also a glossy grey and gold console table, set beneath various family photos of the children as babies.

