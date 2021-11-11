Amy Robach takes the plunge in daring ocean adventure away from GMA studios The TV host was a long way from New York

Amy Robach is on an adventure of a lifetime with her husband, Andrew Shue, for an important climate change cause, and her latest snapshots are unreal.

The Good Morning America host is in Antarctic and shared some photos from the gig away from the studios on Instagram.

In one snapshot in the chilly conditions, Amy was submerged in water, wearing a beanie and with her bright, blue eyes staring straight down the lens of the camera.

The ocean was behind her and it was difficult to work out whether she was in the expansive sea or in a hot tub.

She explained all in the caption when she wrote: "Riding out the big waves in warm water on deck definitely helping the nausea I’ve had riding out 18 foot swells! 48 hours of rough water is no joke but loving this distraction!! #drakepassage #nationalgeographicendurance #antarctica @lindbladexp."

She added other photos alongside Andrew and also documented the rather unnerving journey with video too.

Amy and Andrew are in Antartica

Not surprisingly, Amy was thrilled when she had land in sight after two days on the vessel.

She posted a snapshot on the deck with the snow-covered mountains behind her and wrote: "Land Ahoy! First landmass sighting in days and it’s spectacular!! There are thousands of chinstrap penguins on the island behind me and in a few hours we will brave the high winds and cold to see them in person."

Her fans were blown away by the scenery and commented: "Unbelievable. Thank you for sharing. Love watching you there this morning," and another wrote: "Oh how cool!!! Stunning views."

Amy was delighted to see land after two days on the ship

She is reporting on the earth's changing climate for Good Morning America and a statement by the network explained Amy's role. It read: "Good Morning America sends GMA3 and 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach on a one-week expedition to Antarctica, providing a firsthand look at global warming and what it foretells for our future."

