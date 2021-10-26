Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue announce news fans have been waiting for The Good Morning America star and actor have been married since 2010

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue delighted fans on Tuesday after revealing that their long-awaited book, Better Together, had been released.

The children's book is the couple's first project together and was inspired by their blended family.

The Good Morning America star shared a preview of the book on the eve of its release day, in a sweet picture with the family's pet dog.

The book even has a sweet picture of the couple and their kids on the back page. Between them they have five children – Amy has two daughters and Andrew has three sons – who are all incredibly close.

The family's tight bond is down to how Amy and Andrew introduced their kids, which is where the idea of Better Together came from.

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden.

Amy Robach shared the countdown ahead of her children's book Better Together

Chatting to Publisher's Weekly ahead of their book's release, the couple explained how they went about helping their then-young children feel better about the big change in their lives.

"When we first blended our family, we created bedtime stories about the animals in the backyard of our new home becoming a family and finding adventures together," they explained.

The GMA star with daughters Ava and Annie

"We had chickens and we added in the squirrels, birds, and mice we saw to the stories. They helped our little ones feel connected to each other and our new lives together."

And while Amy and Andrew's children are more than happy to see their childhood tale come to life, the TV star's daughters Ava and Annie were not as impressed as their mom would have hoped!

Amy and her husband Andrew Shue

"The girls are upset that they’re the squirrels and not the chipmunks because they think the chipmunks are cuter!" Amy joked. "Other than that, they are all very excited to see the story come to life to help other kids and families."

