GMA's Amy Robach's new kitchen makeover includes epic hidden feature The GMA host has opted for an industrial style kitchen

Good Morning America star Amy Robach gave a tour of her industrial kitchen, which is her favourite room inside her stunning family home in New York.

In a video with Mara Schiavocampo in 2020, the TV presenter showed off her Manhattan apartment where she lives with her husband Andrew Shue and her two daughters Ava and Annie.

Amy revealed she had recently renovated her kitchen, and the finished result is very impressive. "I wanted it to be industrial chic," she said, showing off the quartz countertops, made to look like concrete, the exposed brick wall which they built themselves, and the white herringbone tiles.

WATCH: GMA's Amy Robach impresses with healthy cooking inside huge kitchen

There are two different types of cabinets – one black and one brown stain. It is finished with exposed shelves displaying her glassware, and large yellow lights positioned over the breakfast bar.

But Amy also revealed one hidden feature for added storage – a sliding door containing rows of shelves for all of her dry and canned foods. "This is also one of my favourite things," she said as she made the big reveal.

The GMA star showed off her new kitchen

Several shelves were stocked with spreads such as peanut butter and baskets to organise her foods, but there were also empty shelves since she didn't have enough to use up her storage!

Amy often films inside another country-style kitchen to whip up delicious food. It is fitted with off-white cupboards and a marble-topped island, while wooden beams and vaulting were also visible. Appliances included a double oven built into the cupboards.

Amy's rustic fireplace in her living room

The rest of Amy and Andrew's home also follows a rustic, industrial style. The living room features a fireplace with an exposed brick surround, while another corner offers storage for her wooden logs, alongside an exposed bookshelf and a reading nook with a red patterned seat.

