Amy Robach's home transformation will blow you away Her house is truly show-stopping

Amy Robach is a woman of many talents and it turns out painting and decorating is one of them.

The Good Morning America star dazzled her social media followers when she gave them a glimpse inside her New York home during a magnificent makeover.

MORE: Amy Robach's husband Andrew Shue makes bold fashion statement which divides fans

Amy shared a video of her standing at the top of a set of very tall ladders as she transformed her impressive white walls to black.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach gives her impressive home a dramatic makeover

Armed with a paint roller and a look of determination, Amy completely overhauled the interior of her fabulous pad.

"Decided on a whim to go bold and paint my living room black and I'm in LOVE. I used @benjaminmoore #abyss - it's amazing how warm, cozy and elegant it looks - highly recommend! Thanks to my ladder helper @nikespina cuz it’s scary up there."

PHOTOS: Good Morning America stars' private homes revealed

MORE: Good Morning America stars' epic weddings: Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and more

It wasn't just Amy who fell in love with the outcome as her fans quickly commented on the dramatic new look.

Amy lives in Manhattan with her husband Andrew Shue

"It looks great! And how impressive that you did it yourself," wrote one, while another added: "I love black walls in houses!!!"

Even her GMA co-star, Michael Strahan, weighed in and quipped: "I have a few rooms that need some paint if you’re bored!"

MORE: Amy Robach celebrates long-awaited news: 'Feels so good'

MORE: Amy Robach shares tearful update as she reveals emotional struggle

Amy and her husband, Andrew Shue, have a pretty amazing home in the Big Apple and when she gave a glimpse at her industrial kitchen fans were once again in awe.

Amy's oldest daughter is leaving their home for college

The star admitted that the room is her absolute favourite after renovating it in 2020. "I wanted it to be industrial chic," she said during a video tour with Mara Schiavocampo.

She showed off the quartz countertops, made to look like concrete, the exposed brick wall which they built themselves, and the white herringbone tiles.

She also revealed one hidden feature for added storage – a sliding door containing rows of shelves for all of her dry and canned foods. "This is also one of my favourite things," she said as she made the big reveal.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.