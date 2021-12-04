I'm A Celeb's Adam Woodyatt's surprising £93k home that's 2.3m wide The former EastEnders star has an unconventional home

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me out of Here! star Adam Woodyatt is best known for his time in Walford, playing Ian Beale in EastEnders, but in real life, the actor's home is completely different from a West End house.

MORE: I'm a Celeb's Adam Woodyatt's son was once put into a coma after a horrific car accident

For most of 2021, Adam hasn't lived in a conventional home, instead, he owns a motorhome which cost him £93,000 and is only 2.3m wide according to the brand's sizing. The mind-blowing van features a plush-yet-small seating area, a compact kitchen, a drop-down bed and plenty of storage.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Ginola talks cheating death

In a Q&A on Camper UK's YouTube channel, Adam revealed that he was going to be "living in it for six months" as he completed a theatre tour of the UK for Looking Good Dead.

MORE: How much will contestants be paid for I'm a Celebrity 2021?

WOW: Inside Wayne and Frankie Bridge's jaw-dropping family home in Surrey

Adam Woodyatt got a campervan from UK Campers

He admitted that despite being big, motorhomes are "really easy to drive," and he's been "pleasantly surprised".

Adam announced his split from wife Beverley Sharp in 2019, and the former couple share two children together, Jessica and Samuel.

Adam lived here for six months

It is unknown whether Adam plans to remain living in a van following his stint in the I'm A Celeb castle – so we shall see.

He's not the only celebrity to be taken by motorhome life, as in an exclusive HELLO! interview Carol Vorderman spoke about her 'Vordervan' that she was in the process of buying to allow her to sleep under the stars – and she was actually inspired by her time in the I'm A Celebrity Jungle.

Adam travelled around the UK in his van

"I'm A Celebrity was the first time I slept under the stars for three whole weeks, no tent, just the sky and the air, and I became addicted to being outside. I've ordered a 4x4 van and working with a company to convert it," she explained.

Adam takes a tour of his swanky motorhome

"I'll be able to put my blow-up paddleboards in it and it will have a hot shower and tiny kitchen," the star added.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.