David Ginola's French home with girlfriend Maeva is worlds apart from I'm A Celeb castle The I'm A Celebrity star lives in France

David Ginola is braving the elements in Wales as he takes part in I'm A Celebrity alongside the likes of Louise Minchin and Frankie Bridge, but the damp and cold interiors of Gwrych Castle are very far removed from the luxurious features of his own home.

The footballer is thought to live with his girlfriend Maeva Denat and their three-year-old daughter in France. David – who is also a father to daughters Andrea and Carla with his ex-wife Coraline – rarely shares pictures inside his property, but it seems very luxurious from the few loved-up snaps with his model girlfriend and little girl.

One of the most recent photos suggests that David and Maeva have their own outdoor swimming pool, where they were pictured sharing a kiss to celebrate their fifth anniversary. It backs onto trees that had been lit up to illuminate the space at night.

Inside is just as luxurious! A grey rug adds warmth to the wooden floors in the living room, while a large cream corner sofa offers the family plenty of space to relax in the evenings.

David and Maeva were pictured next to an outdoor swimming pool

One picture of Maeva shows the room is finished with a glass coffee table and a picture of a lion, while David filmed a clip from the sofa with a sunburst gold mirror and floor lamp behind him.

So we imagine the camp beds, roaming critters and cold showers were quite a stark contrast for David when he entered the I'm A Celebrity castle.

The footballer filmed a clip inside his home in France

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United footballer previously lived in St Maxime with his ex-wife Coraline. After 25 years of marriage, the couple split in 2016, the same year that David suffered a near-fatal cardiac arrest while playing in a charity football match in France.

The star later said he was "clinically dead" for eight minutes during the trauma, and had to be revived by paramedics using a defibrillator before being airlifted to hospital. He then underwent a six-hour quadruple heart bypass to clear his blocked arteries.

