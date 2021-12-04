Christmas decorations are going up across the nation, and it's no different for the Queen as her Scottish home, Holyroodhouse, has been entirely decked out.

The palace, which opened its doors to the public on Friday, had the final touches put on it on Saturday, including the arrival of some lavish Christmas trees that we wish were sitting in our living room. One photo showed one of the trees in all of its glory and it had been extravagantly decorated with red and gold baubles and plenty of Christmas lights.

Another shot showed a glimpse of a second tree, and while we couldn't see all of the decorations, we did catch a peek at some green and clear baubles.

But it's not just Christmas trees that decorate the 289-room property, as photos were also shown of the staircases and they were covered in beautiful decorations, including white baubles.

The Palace opened its door to the public on 3 December and visitors attending over the festive period will get treated to magical decorations as well as the beauty and grandeur of the palace itself.

The State Apartments have been transformed with glistening Christmas trees, enchanting garlands and a jaw-dropping festive table display.

It looks magical!

Look closely at the dining table and you'll be able to observe pieces from a silver service presented to George V and Queen Mary in 1935 to mark their Silver Jubilee.

And while staff members may have worked to get the property perfect for the public, St Paul's Cathedral was sent a beautiful gift from the Queen.

In social media posts, it was revealed that every year Her Majesty sends the London landmark the beautiful tree that they use to mark the festive season.

Holyroodhouse is the Queen's Scottish residence

Fans were impressed not only by the amazing generosity but also of a clip that was shared of a group of work men carrying the tree through the iconic landmark, in order to get it ready for decoration.

"#DidYouKnow our magnificent Christmas trees are a yearly gift from HM The Queen?" read the post.

"Getting them in place is a precision operation by our Works team, who make sure everything is perfect ahead of the 19th December, when the trees will be formally blessed and lit at our 3pm service, Light in the Darkness."

One impressed follower wrote: "So beautiful," while a second added: "Wonderful tree," and a third commented: "Great! Now for the decorations."

