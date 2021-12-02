The Queen's home is given magical Christmas makeover ahead of visitors Her Majesty's Scottish home is truly splendid

The Queen's Scottish home, the Palace of Holyroodhouse has undergone a Christmas makeover ahead of opening its doors to the public on 3 December.

Visitors attending over the festive period will get treated to magical decorations as well as the beauty and grandeur of the palace itself. The State Apartments have been transformed with glistening Christmas trees, enchanting garlands and a jaw-dropping festive table display.

Look closely at the dining table and you'll be able to observe pieces from a silver service presented to George V and Queen Mary in 1935 to mark their Silver Jubilee.

Her Majesty's residence in Scotland is looking very festive

The 15-foot Christmas tree in the Great Gallery is a sight to behold and it will be there until 2 January 2022 for members of the public to admire.

Her Majesty's current residence of Windsor Castle hasn't been overlooked by the Christmas fairies, with a huge Christmas tree having been installed in St George's Hall.

The grand dining table will be on full display

The mammoth tree stands at 20 feet which is around the same height as the average two storey home in the UK! The photographs reveal that the decoration requires a huge operation with multiple ladders and multiple members of staff getting involved.

The tree was cut down from Windsor Great Park and will be there in all its glory until 3 January 2022 for visitors to see.

The monarch won't be taking the decorations down until 6 February though, as she keeps them up to mark the anniversary of her father's death.

The Christmas decorations won't be down until February

King George VI passed away on 6 February 1952 at Sandringham House, and Her Majesty normally stays there each year to mark the anniversary in private.

This will be the first Christmas the Queen has spent without her late husband Prince Philip who sadly passed away on 9 April. While last Christmas the Queen remained at Windsor, it is believed that she plans to host members of the royal family at Sandringham in Norfolk this year, just as she normally would in pre-pandemic times.

