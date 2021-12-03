The Queen just sent this early Christmas present – and you'll love it This is amazing!

While many of us are still rushing around trying to finish off – or even start – our Christmas shopping, the Queen has already started sending some presents out.

In social media posts, it was revealed that every year Her Majesty sends St Paul's Cathedral the beautiful tree that they use to mark the festive season. Fans were impressed not only by the amazing generosity but also of a clip that was shared of a group of work men carrying the tree through the iconic landmark, in order to get it ready for decoration.

After setting it up against a large wall, two men then had the enviable task of making sure the branches were all ready for lavish decorations to be hung on them.

"#DidYouKnow our magnificent Christmas trees are a yearly gift from HM The Queen?" read the post.

"Getting them in place is a precision operation by our Works team, who make sure everything is perfect ahead of the 19th December, when the trees will be formally blessed and lit at our 3pm service, Light in the Darkness."

One impressed follower wrote: "So beautiful," while a second added: "Wonderful tree," and a third commented: "Great! Now for the decorations."

The Queen gives a tree to St Paul's Cathedral every year

However a few were concerned about a nearby chandelier that appeared to be jiggling about quite a lot, but given that the footage was sped up, we're sure it's nothing to worry about!

It's not just St Paul's that's getting in the festive spirit, as the monarch's Scottish home, the Palace of Holyroodhouse has undergone a Christmas makeover.

Her Majesty is a fan of the festive season

Visitors attending over the festive period will get treated to magical decorations as well as the beauty and grandeur of the palace itself.

The State Apartments have been transformed with glistening Christmas trees, enchanting garlands and a jaw-dropping festive table display.

The 15-foot Christmas tree in the Great Gallery is a sight to behold and it will be there until 2 January 2022 for members of the public to admire.

Her Majesty's current residence of Windsor Castle hasn't been overlooked by the Christmas fairies, with a huge Christmas tree having been installed in St George's Hall.

