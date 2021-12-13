Duchess Camilla's first look at Clarence House's Christmas makeover has fans saying the same thing The royal couple have a gorgeous Christmas tree

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have embraced the festive season and decked their home with festive decorations, but royal fans were left wanting more.

INSIDE: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's opulent home that the Queen adores

Duchess Camilla took to her Reading Room Instagram account to share a gorgeous close-up of a red and gold bauble nestled in the branches of their Christmas tree at Clarence House, surrounded by red berries and glass ornaments. The caption read: "The tree is up at Clarence House and we're starting to feel Christmassy...#TheReadingRoom #DuchessofCornwallsReadingRoom #christmastree #deckthehalls."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Camilla And Prince Charles' Christmas Decorations Revealed

Many asked whether the decoration was a Fabergé egg, while others requested to see more of the tree. "Beautiful ornament. How about pictures of the whole tree!" commented one, and another added: "Can we see the full thing?" A third wrote: "It would be lovely to see more of the baubles. They are stunning and probably all have a story."

It is not clear whether this is another photo of the Christmas tree in Prince Charles and Camilla's hallway, or if it is a new glimpse at one of their festive rooms.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton's peaceful country mansion they ditched for London – inside

RELATED: Pippa Middleton's £17m family home with underground den is five floors of perfection

The Duchess of Cornwall shared a close-up photo of her Christmas tree at Clarence House

The couple unveiled their latest Christmas decorations in new photographs taken during a reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of The Archers. The 74-year-old royal, a self-confessed superfan of the long-running radio soap, was pictured meeting cast members and delivering a welcome speech in the hallway where their beautiful tree took pride of place by the grand wooden staircase.

Duchess Camilla previously revealed the couple's festive hallway

However, eagle-eyed fans may have noticed the major difference between this year's understated festive décor and last year's bright interiors. The 2020 tree was decorated with the help of nine young children supported by Helen & Douglas House hospice in Oxfordshire via a video call, and the finished result was a colourful masterpiece with twinkling lights and bright shiny baubles.

The couple's primary residence in London was home to several royals before Prince Charles moved in – the Queen gave birth to Princess Anne at the home in 1950, the Queen Mother used the library for intimate dinners when she lived in the house from 1953 until 2002, and Princess Margaret lived in two rooms that now make up the Garden Room before she got married.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's rural Italian palace could rival a royal residence

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.