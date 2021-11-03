Angel Strawbridge makes candid comment about feeling 'uncomfortable' after move Angel and Dick are appearing in a brand new series of Escape to the Chateau

Escape to the Chateau star Angel Strawbridge is back on our screens for a brand new series of the beloved Channel 4 show. But prior to the new season returning, the presenter and star candidly opened up about feeling "uncomfortable" shortly after moving to France in 2015.

While appearing on the Netmums podcast, Sweat, Snot & Tears, the mum-of-two admitted that soon after relocating to France, she and Dick felt like they didn't "fit in" with the local families.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal incredible discovery while restoring roof

"When we first moved here we started getting invited to lots of dinner parties," she began, adding: "I felt really uncomfortable because it wasn't really my thing!"

Explaining further about the "Chateau Set" they felt removed from, she recalled one conversation with her husband, Dick: "I said to Dick one night, 'Are you having a nice time?' And he's like, 'No!'"

She continued: "'Then why are we doing this? We don't have to say yes to everyone!'"

The couple moved to their Chateau in North France in 2015 and despite Angel admitted they felt removed at first, the family has been the picture of happiness ever since and have been documenting their incredible journey and home renovations in their Channel 4 show.

Dick and Angel moved into their Chateau in 2015

The lifestyle show returned for its eighth series last month and was well-received by fans. Taking to social media to give their verdict, one person said: "I always watch this with a smile from ear to ear, just perfect. #Escapetothechateau." Another echoed the praise, adding: "Watching #EscapeToTheChateau and feeling at complete peace."

"It makes my Sunday. Thank you Mr and Mrs @dickstrawbridge," while a third wrote: "Loving #EscapeToTheChateau on a Sunday night! Dick & Angel are just so clever and crafty! (That relish looked amazing!)."

Discussing the new series, Angel and Dick said in a statement: "It's hard to believe we started our journey over six years ago. The Chateau has changed and evolved, and we have loved every moment, every challenge!

"We feel very humble to have the opportunity to continue sharing our adventures. 2021 has been an interesting and unusual year. With weddings and events still on hold, we've been busy tackling that long 'to do' list and spending quality time together as a family."

