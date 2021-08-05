Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge's home could be Hogwarts in new photo The Escape to the Chateau stars purchased the property in 2015

Dick and Angel Strawbridge's home, Chateau De La Motte Husson in France, looks like it belongs in a Harry Potter film in a new snap they shared with fans.

Showing off the exterior of the 19th-century castle, the Escape to the Chateau stars took to the garden of their property to capture the secluded patch of greenery in the dappled sunlight, surrounded by tall stone walls and greenery. In the background, the chateau's turrets can be seen towering over the scenery.

"The view of The Chateau from the Walled Garden is one of our favourites #thechateau #thestrawbridges #chateaudelamottehusson," the caption read.

Many of their followers noted how different the garden looks now compared to when the couple first purchased the home in 2015.

"It's some transformation from when in season 1 you had to remove all the old trees and begin the new planting," commented one, and a second added: "Remember what it was like when you moved in! Wow what a transformation."

The Escape to the Chateau stars showed off their stunning walled garden

Others simply couldn't believe how beautiful their home is, with another sweetly remarking: "It is a stunning view, I love all the views of the chateau."

Dick and Angel are parents to two children, Arthur and Dorothy, who already have ambitious plans to continue their legacy at the chateau.

The couple live in Chateau De La Motte Husson

"Arthur and Dorothy have plans," Dick told HELLO!. "Arthur wants the orangery as his restaurant. He's a real gourmand and has even started his own branding," added Angel. "Dorothy wants one of the outbuildings, which will be very modern and contemporary. I'm allowed to babysit the two children she's going to have."

The two are about to star in the brand new series of their programme, which starts on Sunday 15 November and will see them redesign the salon and transform a turret room into a library.

While most of the renovation is now complete, the chateau is a project that will never end, Angel said, adding: "The house is evolving and things are being moved around to how they were always meant to be and we have endless outbuildings."

