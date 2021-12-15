Duchess Camilla unveils SECOND royal Christmas tree – and it's a world of colour The royal couple's two trees are nothing alike

Unlike their first Christmas tree, the Duchess of Cornwall and her husband Prince Charles' second fir is heavily adorned with bright decorations, with barely a branch left untouched.

READ: Duchess Camilla's first look at Clarence House's Christmas makeover has fans saying the same thing

But it wasn't Duchess Camilla who designed this one – instead, young children are the masterminds behind the latest festive masterpiece inside Clarence House. Dressed in a chic white coat dress with a scalloped edge and a festive holly-print face mask, the royal invited children and families supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity to decorate the Christmas tree on Wednesday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Camilla welcomed children supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity

After they had taken it in turns to carefully place wooden angel garlands, bird ornaments and candy canes on the branches, the children also had the chance to watch a performance by the Band of the Welsh Guards and get a festive video message from Mr Tumble.

SEE: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's opulent home that the Queen adores

RELATED: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's candid Christmas card photo will melt your heart

Last year, the event took place virtually with the help of the Duchess' assistant equerry, Captain Charlie Ross of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The finished result was a colourful masterpiece with twinkling lights and bright shiny baubles.

The Duchess decorating her second Christmas tree

The children's beautiful festive tree marks the second one royal fans have seen inside Charles and Camilla's London property.

Last week, Duchess Camilla showed off her chic, pared-back tree in the hallway as she hosted a reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of The Archers alongside members of the current cast, writers, and the production team.

The royals also have another tree in the hallway

The 74-year-old royal, a self-confessed superfan of the long-running radio soap, was pictured near a large tree next to the grand wooden staircase decorated with glass drop ornaments.

Days later, Duchess Camilla took to her Reading Room Instagram account to share a gorgeous close-up of a red and gold bauble, which many fans likened to a Faberge egg, surrounded by red berries. The caption read: "The tree is up at Clarence House and we're starting to feel Christmassy...#TheReadingRoom #DuchessofCornwallsReadingRoom #christmastree #deckthehalls."

MORE: The Queen's private mansion prepares for big change ahead of royal Christmas

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.