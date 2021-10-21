Duchess Camilla's royal home glitters in gold in new photos

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles welcomed guests into their royal residence, Clarence House, on Wednesday, and it looked simply beautiful in the photos.

PHOTOS: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's house where Princess Anne was born

Camilla, ambassador of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, hosted 25 volunteers and supporters at an afternoon tea to mark World Osteoporosis Day. They were pictured inside the Morning Room, a lavishly decorated blue and gold room where the Prince of Wales and Duchess Camilla often host official visitors.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Camilla makes virtual appearance from home with Prince Charles

In the first snap, Camilla could be seen chatting with guests with a pastel blue patterned rug underfoot and matching curtains in the background. The traditional fireplace, which is the focal point of the room, was just visible to the left while two chairs offered seating for the attendees. The space was finished with gold accents, including framed pictures hanging from the picture rails and several lamps.

READ: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's family home is made up of five properties – inside

MORE: Prince Charles' cosy photos inside Clarence House leave fans with questions

Duchess Camilla hosted afternoon tea at Clarence House

The beautiful gold theme continued into the hallway, which boasts very regal decor including red carpets and a striped seat with a gilded mirror positioned on the wall above it. More framed pictures could be seen in the reflection.

The Morning Room is also decorated with Prince Charles' grandmother the Queen Mother's personal items, such as her collection of Royal Anchor Chelsea porcelain, paintings and portraits.

The Duchess gave fans a better look inside the space during her virtual appearances over the past few months when she has sat at a wooden desk in front of the fireplace.

The Morning Room in Clarence House

Clarence House is the royal couple's primary residence, but it was previously home to the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Queen Mother.

It is steeped in history, with the Queen giving birth to Princess Anne at the property in 1950 before moving into Buckingham Palace, the Queen Mother using the library for intimate dinners when she lived in the house from 1953 until 2002, and Princess Margaret living in two rooms that now make up the Garden Room before she got married.

Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved into Clarence House, but has kept many of the rooms just as they were when his grandmother lived there.

RELATED: 11 Royal Christmas decorations 2021: From the Queen's Corgi bauble to Buckingham Palace ornaments

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.