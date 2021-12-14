The Queen's private mansion prepares for big change ahead of royal Christmas

The countdown is on for Christmas Day which means that the Queen and the royal family are likely preparing for their traditional royal gathering at Sandringham House.

MORE: Kate Middleton reveals her Christmas gift for the Queen - and it's so personal

Currently, Her Majesty's 600-acre private country estate is open to the public for Luminate Sandringham, which offers guests the chance to stroll along a mile-long light trail through the Country Park at Sandringham before warming themselves with a mulled wine around the fire pit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside stunning royal homes where the Queen, Prince William and more live

However, the official Instagram page shared a photo of the colourful Helter Skelter and swings lit up at night and revealed there is only a limited time left before it closes. The caption read: "Last week of Luminate Sandringham. A few slots left later in the evenings around 8pm to view the Winter Light Trail."

Traditionally, the Queen travels up to Sandringham by train the week before 25 December and has been photographed arriving at King's Lynn railway station in previous years. She does not return until after the anniversary of her 6 February accession – which in 2022 will be the 70th anniversary – her Platinum Jubilee.

READ: The Queen's homemade Christmas decorations leave fans with questions

PHOTOS: The Queen's 600-acre estate is the perfect retreat to rest – tour inside

The Queen's estate is currently open to the public

The monarch is usually joined by the likes of the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Earl and Countess of Wessex at her Norfolk abode over the festive period. However, last year her plans were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she was forced to stay at Windsor Castle with her late husband Prince Philip for the first time in 33 years.

The royals traditionally celebrate Christmas at Sandringham

Sandringham House was bought by Queen Victoria in 1862 for the Prince of Wales, who found the property too small and had a larger building commissioned. The Grade II-listed building boasts a ballroom, a saloon and spacious dining room where the royal family can enjoy their Christmas lunch.

As well as the main property, the spacious estate is also home to St. Mary Magdalene Church where senior royals attend the Christmas Day mass and Anmer Hall which is Prince William and Kate Middleton's second house.

READ: 7 essential tips to keep your Christmas tree alive for longer

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.