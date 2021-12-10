Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's candid Christmas card photo will melt your heart Merry Christmas from Prince Charles and Camilla!

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have released their official Christmas card photograph showing a heartwarming moment from this year's Royal Ascot.

The lovely image was taken by royal photographer Sam Hussein, and shows Prince Charles sweetly helping his wife Camilla with her facemask - very much setting the picture in 2021.

Last year's card was also heartwarming. The portrait, which was taken by a member of staff in the garden of the royals' home, Birkhall in Scotland, saw them sit together on a bench surrounded by colourful flowers.

Their latest card comes moments after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge debuted their new Christmas card. William and Kate were pictured with their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a family photo that was taken privately earlier this year on a visit to Jordan.

The caption on the Cambridges' social media accounts read: "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card."

It seems the royals are no doubt looking ahead to Christmas – and have already got into the festive spirit. Earlier this month, Charles and Camila gave royal fans a sneak peek into their beautiful Christmas decorations inside their main residence, Clarence House.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's card was taken by Sam Hussein

Duchess Camilla recently hosted a reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of The Archers alongside members of the current cast, writers, and the production team. The 74-year-old royal was pictured meeting cast members and delivering a welcome speech in the very festive hallway at Clarence House.

In the background, we caught a glimpse of the royal's beautiful Christmas tree, taking pride of place by the grand wooden staircase.

Meanwhile, it's believed the royal family will come together at Sandringham this year after celebrating the festive season apart in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Queen, 95, is expected to travel up to her Norfolk estate the week before 25 December.

