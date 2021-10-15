Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge discuss moving on from chateau home The pair moved to their idyllic home nearly six years ago

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have opened up about the prospect of moving on from the beautiful property – and, luckily for fans of the Channel 4 show, it looks like it's not going to be soon!

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, the pair admitted that while moving and renovating their gorgeous home was tough, they're planning on staying for many more years to come. "I've got no intention of going anywhere," says Dick, "I'm going to be planted here. I get a headache even thinking about moving."

WATCH: Dick and Angel talk family life at their French chateau

The pair, who wed at their Chateau in France in 2015 shortly after moving in, also opened up about the moment that the renovations got the best of them - which, for Angel, happened to be on their wedding day!

Angel and Dick had spent the past several months working day and night renovating and restoring the neglected Château de la Motte-Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, which had been empty for 40 years. "We were engulfed with exhaustion," she explained. "It was the first time I'd had a bath and I had a little sob.

Dick and Angel are TV favourites

"We'd been working 18, 20 or 22 hours a day and were flying high on adrenaline and couldn't lose our focus. Most of the house wasn't done. But there was a moment, before people started arriving, when it just didn't matter."

She added: "Our mental state changed. We put flowers around the place and knew everything was going to be okay."

Nowadays, the pair are much more settled in their gorgeous home, but it seems the work never stops. The family-of-four back for a brand new series of Make Do and Mend, which sees them continue to work on their property while offering viewers at home brilliant ideas and tips to transforming their own homes.

