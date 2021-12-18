Christina Hendricks gave fans a glimpse into her decorating style on Friday as she shared a video of her festive dining room. The Good Girls star was playing bartender as she gave a little lesson on whiskey and bourbon while also revealing that her home was subtly ready for the holiday season with simple green and red garlands.

MORE: Christina Hendricks reveals an unexpected Halloween detail in her stunning retro-chic home

The dining table, where she was hosting a dinner that night, had a centerpiece of holly and ivy, and it looked out over her gorgeous garden. Bold red lights adorned the walls while over the bar she kept things simple by allowing the clear glassware to shine inside the arched shelves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Hendricks gives fans glimpse into her festively decorated home

Christina shared that she had just arrived home from shooting a new film and so ordered "pre-made garlands" and "went out to the yard and cut branches from my trees" for the festive look.

The Los Angeles home has a fun retro vibe and the Mad Men alum bought her home at the end of 2020 and renovated it for months with the help of Linda Koopersmith, The Beverly Hills Organizer.

MORE: Christina Hendricks looks flawless in elegant black gown

READ: Christina Hendricks shares heartbreaking career news

In January 2021, Christina shared a photo of herself standing in a pile of wooden beams and black trash bags: "I bought a house!" she said.

"And I’m going to renovate this 1908 craftsman from head to toe!!!"

Christina admitted she hadn't had time for much decorating

"I’m scared, I cannot lie but so excited to design every little inch," she contimued.

"My wonderful friend @beverlyhillsorganizer is going to design the layout and I’ll do all the aesthetic design. It’s going to be a beauty!"

Her living room has a stunning picture gallery

And it certainly is, with Christina choosing a kitsch floral wallpaper throughout the foyer and staircase, alongside chic white railings and a golden mirror on the landing.

Her living room has a stunning picture gallery that takes up the entirety of one wall behind a large comfy sofa, with another black-and-white stripe sofa offering more space for friends and family, and plants and picture frames keep it from looking like a cold showroom.

Her dressing room is full of bold color

Her dressing room is full of bold color including an oriential-inspired gold panel and dark purple paint.

An ice blue sofa gives her somewhere to relax while the dressing table is made of marble, and features mirrors and plenty of pots to keep her brushes.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.