Meghan Markle's modest $4,302/month converted garage with mother Doria – details

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry's stunning £11.2million Montecito home with their children Archie and Lilibet is undeniably luxurious, but the Duchess of Sussex lived in much more modest homes with her mother Doria Ragland as a child.

The former Suits actress grew up in Los Angeles where she shared a two-bedroom property on Providencia Street in Woodland Hills with Doria, her father Thomas Markle and her half-siblings Thomas Jr and Samantha until the age of two. After her parents got divorced in 1983, Meghan and her mother moved into a top-floor apartment on South Cloverdale Avenue, Mid-Wilshire.

It was reportedly once the garage and loft space for the main property, and according to what appears to be a listing on Zillow, it is now estimated to be worth $1,233,200 to buy and $4,302 to rent, although the price has likely increased significantly since Doria and Meghan lived there.

Photos show three white garage doors at the ground floor level with space for parking out the front, while there were two windows and two doors on the upper level which we assume was Meghan's house. Steps lead up the side of the building, which was painted a pastel orange colour with terracotta roof tiles.

The Duchess lived in LA with her mum

The listing shares a peek inside the two-bedroom home, which has wooden floors, a white kitchen with brown granite work surfaces and a small seating area on the balcony.

Meghan supposedly split her time between the flat and her father’s apartment behind the Hollywood strip until she left for college in 1999.

Prince Harry and Prince William in their playroom in Kensington Palace

Her husband Prince Harry, meanwhile, was raised in Apartments 8 and 9 in Kensington Palace. The Duke of Sussex shared the beautiful family home with his older brother, Prince William, and their parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana. The young Harry and Willaim have been pictured playing in the playroom, which was located on the top floor, as well as their two bedrooms.

Luxury children’s design company Dragons and Walton Street put the space together and went for a red, white and green colour scheme with a strawberry print carpet.

