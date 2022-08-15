Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't stay with the Queen during UK visit The royals are set to fly over from the US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit the UK in September royal fans will be delighted to learn, but here's why they won't be staying with Her Majesty the Queen…

Prince Harry's grandmother has a whole host of royal residences up and down the UK where the royal couple could stay, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex already have their own regal residence in the UK, Frogmore Cottage, which is where they are likely to reside.

WATCH: The Sussexes are coming to the UK

Earlier in the year, the couple renewed the lease on their home in Windsor which is where they lived with their son Archie when they were permanent UK residents.

Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie stayed in the property with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August for a while, but the family moved out recently, sparking rumours that the Sussexes could be using their UK base more often.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lease a UK home

The house has five bedrooms and is located on the Windsor estate, incredibly close to the Queen's mammoth home, Windsor Castle.

However, it's possible that the monarch won't be at her castle home in Windsor, as she is currently on her annual summer break at Balmoral in Scotland, where she has been since July.

It hasn't been confirmed if Harry and Meghan will be heading to Scotland to visit Harry's 96-year-old grandmother, but they already have quite a packed schedule.

It hasn't been revealed if the couple will visit the monarch

Speaking about their upcoming visit, a spokesperson for the couple said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

This includes a stop at the One Young World Summit on 5 September and an appearance at the WellChild Awards on 8 September. In between these two UK events, the pair will jet to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 event.

