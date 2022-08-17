Luxurious royal bathrooms revealed - from the Queen to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From the Queen's 78 bathrooms to Prince Harry and Meghan's freestanding bathtub

The royal family often reveal glimpses inside their lavish residences, showcasing everything from their impeccably-styled living rooms to their beautiful dining rooms. However, there is one room we rarely see, and that is the royals' bathrooms.

It is understandable that few photos or details have been revealed about the bathrooms, as they are one of the most private places in the home. But from the Queen's staggering number of bathrooms in Buckingham Palace to the luxurious bathrooms in Prince Harry and Meghan's California home, there have been a few occasions where we have been given a glimpse behind closed doors.

It has previously been revealed that there are 78 bathrooms within Buckingham Palace, which includes facilities both for staff and visitors to the royal residence, with only around six of them believed to be inside the Queen's private living quarters.

Alex Jones previously revealed a rare glimpse inside the bathrooms when she filmed The One Show from the palace in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, in what was surely the ultimate toilet selfie.

Alex Jones revealed a look inside a Buckingham Palace bathroom

"My favourite bathroom selfie… in fact one of my favourite days ever. A proper pinch myself moment," Alex captioned two photos that showed her standing in front of a mirror in a large bathroom and dressing room area.

The room had yellow wallpaper with a white wreath print, and bold green carpets. A selection of framed illustrations hung on the wall behind Alex in one photo, while mirrors line one wall alongside a bathtub, with a white dressing area and chair where the mum-of-three could get ready for the historic TV show.

Prince Harry and Meghan have 16 bathrooms in their Montecito home

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a staggering 16 bathrooms at their family home in Santa Barbara. Although they have never revealed photos from inside, we did get a glimpse at what one of their bathrooms may look like earlier this year.

QS Supplies analysed the information known about the couple's bathroom to create a render of the space. The amazing 3D floor plan reveals a freestanding bathtub positioned underneath a window, ideal for a soak while drinking in the idyllic vistas. The image also reveals that the master en suite comes with an open fire and a generous vanity unit and counter.

Zara and Mike Tindall's former bathroom had a free-standing bathtub

We also got a look inside Zara and Mike Tindall's former bathroom when they sold their first marital home in Cheltenham. The master bathroom upstairs featured grey marble tiles, light grey walls, an enormous rainfall shower and a freestanding white bathtub. Mike and Zara also had their very own his and hers sinks.

