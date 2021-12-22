Rylan Clark's neon garden could be the Love Island villa in stunning sunrise photo The One Show star has a gorgeous Essex home

Rylan Clark-Neal lives in a five-bedroom home in Essex which he used to share with his husband Dan Neal, but they rarely shared peeks of the grounds.

The One Show host, however, posted a breathtaking photo of the sunrise on Wednesday morning, which showed an orange and pink sky on the horizon beyond his garden – which looked like it belonged in the Love Island villa. In the dawn light, Rylan had kept his outdoor lights on, including multi-coloured spotlights along his wooden fence and strips that bathed his white patio walls in a neon pink hue.

The outside area has a manicured lawn surrounded by pebbles and a patio heater to keep him warm when he relaxes on the black outdoor corner sofas.

Elsewhere, the TV star is also believed to have an indoor swimming pool where his friends were pictured having fun during his 33rd birthday bash in October, and the Celebrity Big Brother chair from when he won the series in 2013.

The One Show star's stunning garden in Essex

Rylan and Dan renovated the property from a bungalow into an Instagram-worthy home, but the former couple sadly called it quits after six years of marriage. Rylan continues to share photos from the home, which he has decorated with a whopping six Christmas trees for the festive season.

His first tree was revealed back in November and sat in the hallway next to his modern staircase. It was decorated with white lights, gold baubles and butterfly ornaments which perfectly complemented the beige floor tiles and walls and the black mirror and console tables.

Rylan's friends making use of his swimming pool at his birthday bash

He captioned the photo: "Don't judge I've done one," before posting another angle of the tree and adding: "1 down...5 to go."

He has since revealed the second was located near his kitchen and had dazzling lights, and silver baubles and roses. Meanwhile, the third was outside and was a flawless construction of lights in the shape of a tree.

Finally, his fourth, fifth and sixth ones were all small silver cones and sat on a table in his living room in front of a roaring fire.

