Rylan Clark's new monochrome home features a stunning swimming pool – see inside The presenter turned 33 years old on Monday

Rylan Clark celebrated his 33rd birthday at the weekend surrounded by close family and friends, and thanks to the incredible celebrations, fans got a sneak peek at his new home.

The presenter took to Instagram on Saturday to share several pictures of himself in his home's entrance hall, which showed his staircase fully decorated with black, gold and white balloons – perfectly complementing the beige floors and walls and the black accessories, such as the entrance hall mirror and several console tables.

In his Stories, Rylan shared several more photos and videos of his birthday shenanigans, giving a glimpse at his monochrome kitchen, which features a black table with matching velvet chairs, a white large island and black cabinets.

As for his living room, Rylan has several black sofas and large doors that lead onto his garden and swimming pool house, which he also showed off.

Rylan and friends did karaoke in his living room

Rylan made sure he was surrounded by his loved one on his first birthday following his separation from husband Dan Neal.

The couple, who were married for nearly six years, split earlier this year. Rylan confirmed the end of their marriage in June. He released a statement reading: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair. I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

On Sunday several of Rylan's friends enjoyed a dip in his pool

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."