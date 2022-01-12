America's most expensive home hits the market for $295million – and it's twice the size of the White House Celebrity neighbours include Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber

One of the most expensive homes in the world has hit the market at $295million (£216.4million), and it has to be seen to be believed.

Located in the celebrity enclave of Bel Air, home to the likes of Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, the enormous property, called "The One", boasts 360-degree panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Mountains, and sits on a 3.8 acre estate.

So what can the new owners expect for their money? A vast amount of space, for one. The luxurious property spans 105,000 square feet – almost twice the size of the White House – and is surrounded by a moat on three sides.

Other highlights include no less than five outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a whopping 21 bedrooms and 49 bathrooms, along with a nightclub, full-service beauty salon, wellness spa and a 10,000-square-foot sky deck.

The One is twice the size of the White House

But that's not all; there is also a private movie theatre with seating for up to 40, and even a 400-foot private outdoor running track with a glass-walled view of the city.

There is also a two-story library/office with a balcony and water features touching three windowed walls, a custom bar, a cigar lounge, four-lane bowling alley, putting green, gym, tennis court, 10,000-bottle wine cellar, and a 30-plus car garage with two car-display turntables. You name it, they've thought of it!

There are five swimming pools and a wellness spa

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, if The One sells anywhere near its asking price, it would be the most expensive home ever sold in California. Previous top deals in the state include $177million (£129.8million) spent by venture-capitalist Marc Andreessen on a Malibu mansion in 2021, and $165million (£120.9million) for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' Beverly Hills estate, which he bought in 2020.

The property is on the market for $295million

The property is listed by Aaron Kirman of Compass, Beverly Hills and Branden and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates, Beverly Hills, and will go to Concierge Auctions, which if not sold prior, will be held online on 28 February.

